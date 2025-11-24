Ajadi delivers message to Ogun politicians over 2027 election

Olufemi Ajadi, a notable youth advocate and influential voice in Nigeria’s emerging political space, has clarified his position ahead of the 2027 general elections, stating that although he may not personally contest in Ogun State, the Ajadi Movement is poised to play a decisive role in determining who wins.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, November 24, after a series of consultations with political stakeholders across the South-West, Ambassador Ajadi said the movement has grown beyond his individual ambition and has developed into a formidable political structure with statewide acceptance.

PDP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi speaks on the 2027 election Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“I may not contest in Ogun State, but the Ajadi Movement will take the centre of the party that will take victory of leadership come 2027, take it or leave it.”

What began as a youth-driven civic advocacy platform has rapidly transformed into a broad political network with coordinators across all local governments in Ogun State and active supporters throughout Nigeria. The movement’s emphasis on civic mobilisation, community empowerment, and welfare-focused politics has resonated with thousands of young Nigerians frustrated by traditional political patterns.

Political analysts describe the Ajadi Movement as one of the most organised grassroots blocs in Ogun State and across parts of the North and South-East, possessing the capacity to swing victory for any major political platform it ultimately aligns with.

According to Ajadi, discussions are ongoing among leaders and pillars of the movement nationwide, but the final decision on which party to support will depend on which platform demonstrates a genuine commitment to youth inclusion, economic reform, and transparent governance.

“We are not selling our mandate to the highest bidder,” he emphasised.

Ajadi reiterated that the movement’s priority is not personal ambition but ensuring that credible leadership emerges in 2027. He also urged Nigerian youths to remain politically aware and resist being used as instruments of violence or manipulation.

Beyond his influence in Ogun State, Ambassador Ajadi has been actively involved in nationwide dialogues on youth empowerment, restructuring, and national unity. His growing visibility in political conversations, especially in Oyo State, has led analysts to speculate about a possible role for him in federal politics or even a gubernatorial contest in his father’s home state come 2027.

Recall that Ajadi, who was the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, recently resigned from the party and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng