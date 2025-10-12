Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to immediately sack the nation’s security chiefs following the unabated killings of Nigerians across the country.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, expressed deep concern over the rising wave of insecurity, banditry, and kidnappings.

Frank commends Trump for speaking against killings in Nigeria. Photo credit: Timi Frank/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

Frank described the situation as a national tragedy that requires urgent executive action.

He stated this while reacting to the fresh killing of soldiers in Borno state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The former APC chieftain said Nigerians are being killed “like chickens” daily across the nation.

Frank said the situation is a clear indication that the country’s security architecture has collapsed under the current leadership.

“Our soldiers and policemen are dying in large numbers due to poor funding and a lack of proper equipment. Despite massive budgetary allocations to the security sector, the funds do not reach the men and women on the front lines, nor are they used to purchase the right equipment needed to combat insecurity.”

He commended the U.S. President Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz for condemning the incessant killing of Nigerians in parts of the country.

Frank said Trump and Cruz's actions have helped to break the silence of the political class, especially those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala links alleged killings to condemnation of Gaza war

Recall that the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, reacted to the allegation that Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

Bwala said the allegation of the killing of Christians in Nigeria is linked to the condemnation of Israel's war in Gaza.

The presidential aide said the politically motivated allegation is to undermine Nigeria’s progress under the Tinubu administration.

Alleged killings of Christians under Tinubu's govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it described as a wave of misinformation regarding alleged targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The ministry warned that such narratives are designed to mislead the United States (US) into designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) based on religious persecution claims.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 14, the Nigerian government reaffirmed its commitment to national security.

Source: Legit.ng