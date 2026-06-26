The United States has sanctioned Rwanda’s Gasabo Gold Refinery and two of its executives, accusing them of smuggling minerals from rebel-held areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Washington alleges the refinery is linked to the M23 rebel group, which controls gold and coltan-rich territories in eastern Congo

The move builds on a peace deal signed last December but comes amid continued fighting in the region

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s Gasabo Gold Refinery, accusing it of smuggling minerals from rebel-controlled areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The measures, announced on June 25, also target the refinery’s chairman, Jean Malic Kalima, and general manager, Bosco Kayobotsi.

US sanctions Rwanda as Gasabo Gold Refinery faces accusations of Congo mineral smuggling. Photo credit: Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Washington claims the refinery is part of a “network” working with the M23 rebel group, which controls parts of eastern DRC rich in gold and coltan, a mineral essential for electronics.

Allegations of smuggling

According to the US Treasury, at least 60kg of gold, worth millions of dollars, were smuggled from eastern DRC to Gasabo Gold in early 2026. The statement further alleges that Rwandan government officials and soldiers oversaw the system.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said:

"The United States will not allow rogue groups to profit from the illicit mineral trade and destabilise the region. The Democratic Republic of the Congo's mineral wealth rightfully belongs to the Congolese people."

Previous EU sanctions

This is not the first time Gasabo Gold Refinery has faced international action. In 2025, the European Union sanctioned the company for “exploiting the armed conflict” in DRC. On June 25, the US also sanctioned three mining firms controlled by Kalima — Bugambira Mines, Wolfram Mining and Processing, and Rwinkwavu Mining Corporation.

Rwanda’s response

Rwanda has long denied supporting the M23 rebel group, despite evidence presented by UN experts. The government has not yet responded to the latest sanctions but has previously described similar measures as unfair and one-sided.

The sanctions mean any assets under US jurisdiction belonging to the refinery or its executives will be frozen. American citizens and companies are barred from conducting business with them. The sanctioned parties have not responded to requests for comment.

Peace deal and ongoing conflict

The move builds on a peace deal signed in December 2025 between the presidents of Rwanda and DRC, brokered by the US. The agreement aims to end the long-running conflict in eastern DRC and establish a transparent minerals sector. Analysts believe it could also encourage US investment in the region’s mineral wealth.

However, fighting has continued despite the deal. At a summit on Wednesday, officials from DRC, Rwanda and the US expressed “serious concern over the escalating fighting” in eastern Congo.

Peace deal struggles as fighting escalates in eastern Congo despite US mediation. Photo credit: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CBN directs immediate freeze on assets of 6 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered all banks and financial institutions to immediately freeze the assets of six individuals and four Bureaux de Change (BDCs) designated on terrorism financing sanctions lists, in a circular issued on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The directive was issued pursuant to designations by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC) and the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under Executive Order 13224, as amended, relating to terrorism and terrorism financing.

Source: Legit.ng