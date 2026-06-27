A corn seller who started the business many years ago with N1,500 has mentioned the amount she earns from the business

The woman spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic led her into the business and how a friend advised her

She explained in the video how much she could earn on a good business day and how she has been handling her responsibilities

A corn seller who started her business with just N1,500 has mentioned the amount she earns daily from the business, as she revealed how the coronavirus pandemic led her into it.

She made the statement in an exclusive chat with a content creator, where she made several notable comments and spoke about how she has been handling her responsibilities.

Corn seller who started business with N1,500 shares daily profit, says coronavirus led her into it. Photo Source: TikTok/theonlyemiliaa

Source: TikTok

Corn seller reveals her daily profit

In the video posted on TikTok, the corn seller explained during the exclusive interview that she has been in the business for more than four years.

Speaking about how she started the business and who introduced her to it, the woman, who mentioned her name in the video, said in part:

"I have been here for more than 4 years. Coronavirus led me to this. Before the coronavirus, one of my friends introduced me to this, so I had to be doing it. From there, I started seeing small, small change."

She also spoke about the corn business, revealing that although it is profitable, it also comes with many challenges.

Her statement:

"There's something in it, just the suffering is much."

Speaking further about the business in the video shared by @theonlyemiliaa, she explained that although she was in another business before starting the corn business, her current business now provides enough money to feed her children and take care of some responsibilities.

She shared:

"I can boast I have my own money. I can take care of my children and some of my responsibilities."

Corn seller who started business with N1,500 reveals how much she makes daily. Photo Source: TikTok/theonlyemiliaa

Source: TikTok

Speaking about the profit she makes, she mentioned that it depends on the season and that she could make between N10,000 and N15,000 from a bag of corn.

If business is good, she can sell between three and four bags in a day, which gives her a significant profit.

"It depends on the season, you can get N10,000 - N15,000 in a bag. It depends."

The corn seller also explained in another part of the video that although she started the business several years ago with just N1,500, individuals who want to start the business in today's Nigeria would need to budget a much larger amount. She explained why in the video.

Reactions as corn seller speaks about business

Mj🌸 Spa in Mowe stressed:

"Na Watin my First Lady ask us to start so o."

Ifeyinwaiwuji noted:

"is true my husband can buy corn and pear like 6k cause my family loves corn."

Food and lifestyle added:

"I Dey buy like 5 corn at once oo."

Amaka Unique stressed:

"Her fruits looks so fresh."

babydivine noted:

"Anywhere money Dey involve me."

Amoke Onipata lingerie aja lag stressed:

"Good sales."

ASO EBI FABRICS IN LAGOS wrote:

"God bless her hustle."

nenye.ad added:

"Corn wey cost like gold."

Mamsi added:

"I like how she smiles."

Moposhluxury💕Perfume&Watch said:

"I came early today."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who sells roasted corn by the roadside went viral after joining the trending fish pie challenge. She copied the popular marketing style of Alax Evalsam to attract customers, and her video sparked many funny reactions on social media.

Corn seller received N12 million from Asherkine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that online personality Asherkine raised N12 million through a crowdfunding campaign to support a roadside corn seller and her family.

He rented and furnished a new apartment for them, gave the woman money to start a business, and her three children also received scholarships from a bank.

Source: Legit.ng