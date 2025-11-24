President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to establish 1,000 active businesses in each of Nigeria’s over 8,000 wards

Speaking at the G20 summit, he called for reforms to the global financial system, saying current structures do not reflect today’s economic realities

Tinubu urged the G20 to support sustainable financing, financial inclusion, and increased investment in Africa

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has said the federal government is working on an ambitious plan to establish 1,000 active businesses in each ward across Nigeria, The Cable reported.

Tinubu said this through the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented him at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday.

The Cable, quoting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that Nigeria has about 8,809 wards.

The plan promises to drive economic growth at grassroots level. Photo: @aonanuga

Source: Twitter

In his speech at the event, Tinubu said his government’s plan to create 1,000 businesses per ward aims to stimulate the economy through grassroots empowerment, skills acquisition, and job creation. He added that the plan promises to drive economic growth at the grassroots level.

The president highlighted Nigeria’s recent economic reforms, noting that fiscal policies introduced by his administration have improved the investment climate and strengthened the country’s preparedness for both foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investments.

Tinubu acknowledged the G20’s role in pushing for inclusive and sustainable economic development, while he also called for an overhaul of the global financial system.

He argued that the current multilateral framework no longer reflects modern economic realities, stressing that the G20 must champion reforms that support countries in the global south and address recurring debt challenges.

“Africa cannot realise the positive paradigm shift we seek in its development trajectory without a collective resolve from the G20,” he said.

He also commended the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for supporting fair trade, referencing the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, which provides grants and technical assistance to help women entrepreneurs expand their digital and global market capabilities.

Tinubu further stressed the need for sustainable financing to support development goals, warning that rising debt levels remain a major barrier to economic progress.

He urged the G20 to adopt policies that deepen financial inclusion, support indigenous production, enhance exports from Africa, and attract more investment to the continent.

Tinubu says 1,000 businesses per ward will stimulate the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

