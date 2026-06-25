Tinubu Media Force hails Senate's passage of the state police bill as pivotal for Nigeria's security reform

Group emphasizes community involvement and decentralization as key to addressing Nigeria's unique security challenges

TMF calls for collaborative support to ensure effective implementation of new policing framework across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Tinubu Media Force (TMF), a grassroots support group of President Bola Tinubu, has described the Senate’s passage of the state police bill as a major achievement in efforts to improve security across Nigeria.

The group said the development represents a significant step towards addressing the country’s security challenges through a more decentralised policing structure.

State Police: Group Sends Major Message To Tinubu, "This is a Major Goal"

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, June 25, signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Oluwagbenga Abiola (Agbelebu), TMF said President Tinubu had shown “exceptional courage, foresight, and statesmanship” by supporting the reform agenda.

Group says state police will strengthen security

TMF said the increasing complexity of security issues across the country requires innovative approaches that encourage community involvement, faster response and improved intelligence gathering.

“The passage of the state police bill by the Senate is a huge goal scored by President Bola Tinubu in his quest to secure Nigeria,” the group stated.

It added that the proposed system would allow security operations to better reflect the unique challenges faced by different communities while complementing the efforts of federal security agencies.

TMF urges non-partisan support for reform

The organisation commended the Senate for approving the bill, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to tackling one of Nigeria’s major challenges.

“The security of lives and property remains the foundation upon which economic growth, investment, social stability, and national prosperity are built,” TMF said.

The group, however, stressed that effective implementation would require strong accountability measures, constitutional safeguards and cooperation among stakeholders.

TMF called on political leaders, civil society groups, traditional institutions and Nigerians to support constructive discussions towards establishing a security framework that protects citizens and strengthens national development.

State police: US lawmaker reacts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has welcomed the passage of legislation by Nigeria's Senate to establish state police forces, describing the development as a significant step towards improving security and protecting vulnerable communities.

Moore, who has previously spoken about violence affecting Christian communities in parts of Nigeria, said the proposed reform would give state governments greater capacity to respond to security challenges within their jurisdictions.

Source: Legit.ng