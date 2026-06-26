Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called for urgent amendments to some provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jega said while the new law was designed to improve the credibility of Nigeria’s elections, certain sections contain “issues of serious concern” that require review to address ambiguities and strengthen the electoral process.

Ex-INEC Chairman Demands Announces Electoral Act Sections That Must Be Amended Before 2027

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He made the remarks in a paper titled “Some Reflections on the 2026 Electoral Act and Nigeria’s Electoral Democracy”presented at the launch of a book on legislative studies in Abuja.

Electronic transmission, party affairs among areas of concern

The former INEC chairman identified Sections 60(3), 83(5) and 138(1) as provisions requiring attention.

He praised the inclusion of electronic transmission of results but expressed concern over the provision allowing the use of Form EC8A as the main collation document where electronic transmission fails.

“Given what we know about the Nigerian environment and the desperation of the do-or-die politicians, there shouldn’t be such a vague provision, which would be used to truncate electronic transmission, in favour of manual transmission of results, which is easier to fraudulently manipulate and exploit,” he said.

Jega also criticised the restriction on courts handling internal affairs of political parties, arguing that it could affect cases involving constitutional breaches and citizens’ rights.

Calls for broader electoral reforms

The political scientist urged reforms to strengthen INEC’s independence, reduce the influence of money in politics and improve accountability among political parties.

He recommended removing the power of appointing INEC chairman and commissioners from the President, saying it would help address public concerns about the commission’s independence.

Jega also called for a review of campaign finance limits, describing the current figures as contributors to the monetisation of elections.

He stressed that effective reforms must involve broad consultation and focus on improving transparency, fairness and public confidence ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng