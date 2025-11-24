Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Bauchi, Bauchi state - The Bauchi government on Monday morning, November 24, announced the death of Brigadier-General (Rtd ) Abu Ali, a former military administrator of the state.

According to a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser on media and publicity to the Bauchi state governor, and obtained by Legit.ng, Governor Bala Mohammed extended his "heartfelt condolences" to the family of the late general, especially his children, and the people of Bassa Nge kingdom in Kogi, the deceased's state of origin.

Bauchi: Brig. Gen. Abu Ali dies

The Bauchi state government's statement reads:

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of his family, Government and the good people of Bauchi State, mourns the passing of Brigadier-General (Rtd ) Abu Ali former military administrator of Bauchi state.

"General Abu Ali served with distinction as the military administrator of Bauchi state from September 1990 to January 1992 under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida. His tenure was marked by remarkable developmental initiatives and commitment to the welfare of our people. Under his administration, the Bauchi Township Water Project was commissioned, bringing vital water infrastructure to residents of the state capital. He played a pivotal role in consolidating the Tomato Processing Company, helping to build local agro-industry, and he founded the Wikki Tourists Football Club, which has grown into a source of pride for our state.

"Beyond infrastructure and economic development, General Abu Ali showed strong leadership in times of crisis. In 1991, when ethno-religious unrest erupted in Tafawa Balewa and other communities, he acted decisively to restore peace, imposing a curfew, and deploying security forces. His firm but yet thoughtful approach helped stabilise the situation and prevented further escalation."

The statement continued:

"Governor Bala Mohammed salutes late General Abu Ali’s humble and dignified surrender of power, when he peacefully handed over to a democratically elected government in January 1992, demonstrating respect for democratic governance.

"After his military service, General Abu Ali continued serving his people and his heritage as the Etsu Bassa Nge, a first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State since the year 2000. In that role, he embodied wisdom, cultural pride, and leadership, remaining deeply respected across Nigeria.

"Late General Abu Ali was known for his humility, integrity, and dedication. His life was a model of service to his soldiers, to the people of Bauchi, and to his cultural community. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership that transcends his military and political roles."

It added:

"In this time of grief, Governor Bala Mohammed extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the late General, especially his children, and people of the Bassa Nge Kingdom in Kogi state. He also asks the people of Bauchi State to join in prayer for strength and comfort for the family, and for the peaceful repose of his soul.

"May the memory of Brigadier-General (Rtd.) Abu Ali continue to inspire us all as a servant-leader, a visionary, and a man of courage and compassion."

