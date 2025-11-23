Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger State have escaped captivity and reunited with their families

Church officials confirmed that 253 children and 12 staff members remained in the hands of the abductors

The Christian Association of Nigeria urged communities to continue prayers for the safe release of those still missing

Fifty pupils who were abducted from St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State reportedly escaped from their captors and reunited with their parents.

The development was confirmed on Sunday, November 23, 2025, by the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna.

Full List: Catholic Bishop Releases Names of 50 Abducted Niger Pupils who Escaped. Photo credit: Dauda Yauwa/X

Source: Twitter

His statement, issued through his media aide, Daniel Atori, described the escape as a relief for families and the wider community.

“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” the statement read.

Hundreds still in captivity

Despite the escape, the school still had 236 pupils in captivity. Among them were three children of staff members and 14 secondary school students. In total, 253 children and 12 staff members remained held by the abductors.

The Bishop expressed concern over the large number of victims still missing and urged the public to continue to support the families through prayers.

Appeal for continued prayers

Yohanna said the return of the 50 pupils brought some relief but stressed that the situation was far from over.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children with some sigh of relief, I urge everyone to continue in prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” he said.

Church confirms development

A separate document signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr. Jatau Joseph, also confirmed the development, reinforcing the call for unity and prayers as efforts continued to secure the release of those still in captivity.

According to the separate document signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr. Jatau Joseph, below is the full list of the 50 pupils who have returned home:

1. Samson Bitrus

2. Emmanuel Francis

3. Amos Mathew

4. Timothy Peter

5. Ayuba Victor

6. Bulus Emmanuel

7. Bulus Samaila

8. Caleb Hosea

9. Catherine Emmanuel

10. Christopher Ezekiel

11. Dominic Daniel

12. Dominic Elisha

13. Elisha Harunna

14. Elisha Yakubu

15. Ezekiel Emmanuel

16. Ezekiel Joel

17. Ezekiel Pius

18. Ezra James

19. Friday Joel

20. Gloria Jeremiah

21. Godiya Mathew

22. Iliya Philip

23. Ishaya David

24. Joseph Sunday

25. Julius Paul

26. Justina Adamu

27. Keziah Musa

28. Lawrence James

29. Lawrence Yohanna

30. Marcus Bulus

31. Mariam Joshua

32. Mathew Dauda

33. Micah Luka

34. Michael Jacob

35. Musa Timothy

36. Naomi Bulus

37. Nicodemus Ibrahim

38. Peter Jonathan

39. Pricillia Peter

40. Emmanuel Godwin

41. Samaila Dauda

42. Stephen Anthony

43. Sunday Shedrack

44. Veronica Iliya

45. Victoria Ishaku

46. Vincent Emmanuel

47. Wisdom Fabian

48. Yakubu Saminu

49. Yunusa Musa

50. Yusuf Sunday

The incident that led to the abduction of 303 pupils and staff prompted the state government to close schools across Niger State on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Things to know About St. Mary catholic school

Legit.ng earlier reported that the abduction of over 300 school children from St. Mary Catholic School in Papiri, North West Nigeria, shocked the nation and drew global attention to the vulnerability of schools in remote communities.

The incident highlighted not only the insecurity in the region but also the extraordinary role the school had played in transforming the lives of the Kamberi people. Here are key things to know about the institution.

Source: Legit.ng