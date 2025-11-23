Full List: Catholic Bishop Releases Names of 50 Abducted Niger Pupils who Escaped
- Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Niger State have escaped captivity and reunited with their families
- Church officials confirmed that 253 children and 12 staff members remained in the hands of the abductors
- The Christian Association of Nigeria urged communities to continue prayers for the safe release of those still missing
Fifty pupils who were abducted from St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State reportedly escaped from their captors and reunited with their parents.
The development was confirmed on Sunday, November 23, 2025, by the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna.
His statement, issued through his media aide, Daniel Atori, described the escape as a relief for families and the wider community.
“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” the statement read.
Hundreds still in captivity
Despite the escape, the school still had 236 pupils in captivity. Among them were three children of staff members and 14 secondary school students. In total, 253 children and 12 staff members remained held by the abductors.
The Bishop expressed concern over the large number of victims still missing and urged the public to continue to support the families through prayers.
Appeal for continued prayers
Yohanna said the return of the 50 pupils brought some relief but stressed that the situation was far from over.
“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children with some sigh of relief, I urge everyone to continue in prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” he said.
Church confirms development
A separate document signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr. Jatau Joseph, also confirmed the development, reinforcing the call for unity and prayers as efforts continued to secure the release of those still in captivity.
According to the separate document signed by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr. Jatau Joseph, below is the full list of the 50 pupils who have returned home:
1. Samson Bitrus
2. Emmanuel Francis
3. Amos Mathew
4. Timothy Peter
5. Ayuba Victor
6. Bulus Emmanuel
7. Bulus Samaila
8. Caleb Hosea
9. Catherine Emmanuel
10. Christopher Ezekiel
11. Dominic Daniel
12. Dominic Elisha
13. Elisha Harunna
14. Elisha Yakubu
15. Ezekiel Emmanuel
16. Ezekiel Joel
17. Ezekiel Pius
18. Ezra James
19. Friday Joel
20. Gloria Jeremiah
21. Godiya Mathew
22. Iliya Philip
23. Ishaya David
24. Joseph Sunday
25. Julius Paul
26. Justina Adamu
27. Keziah Musa
28. Lawrence James
29. Lawrence Yohanna
30. Marcus Bulus
31. Mariam Joshua
32. Mathew Dauda
33. Micah Luka
34. Michael Jacob
35. Musa Timothy
36. Naomi Bulus
37. Nicodemus Ibrahim
38. Peter Jonathan
39. Pricillia Peter
40. Emmanuel Godwin
41. Samaila Dauda
42. Stephen Anthony
43. Sunday Shedrack
44. Veronica Iliya
45. Victoria Ishaku
46. Vincent Emmanuel
47. Wisdom Fabian
48. Yakubu Saminu
49. Yunusa Musa
50. Yusuf Sunday
The incident that led to the abduction of 303 pupils and staff prompted the state government to close schools across Niger State on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Things to know About St. Mary catholic school
Legit.ng earlier reported that the abduction of over 300 school children from St. Mary Catholic School in Papiri, North West Nigeria, shocked the nation and drew global attention to the vulnerability of schools in remote communities.
The incident highlighted not only the insecurity in the region but also the extraordinary role the school had played in transforming the lives of the Kamberi people. Here are key things to know about the institution.
