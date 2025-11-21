Terrorists raided St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger, abducting students, teachers, and a woman before dawn

Residents described the chaos as children hid in bushes and security forces struggled to respond effectively

Authorities have deployed police and military units while parents anxiously search for abducted students amid ongoing rescue efforts

Residents of Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area, Niger state, recounted terrifying moments when terrorists stormed their community in the early hours of Friday, November 21, shooting indiscriminately.

The attackers then invaded St. Mary’s (also referred to locally as St. Michael) Catholic School, abducting dozens of pupils, teachers, and a woman.

Security guard shot, dozens of students kidnapped during terror attack on Niger Catholic school.

Eyewitnesses who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng described a coordinated, violent operation that left the community in panic, hundreds of children scattered in nearby bushes, and a school security guard battling for his life after being shot by the gunmen.

Over 100 allegedly kidnapped in school raid

A local source who visited the school shortly after the attack told Legit.ng that the scale of the invasion was shocking:

“There was an attack on a catholic school, St. Michael School in Papiri community of Agwara LGA in Niger state. A woman is reported kidnapped alongside some students of the school. Over 200 students were missing, though some of the students are now returning back as the attack dispersed them into nearby bushes.”

Another resident described the attack as an overwhelming assault that met no security resistance:

“These bandits stormed the community around 1 am and started shooting sporadically. There were many, and there was no security personnel to stop them. Our local vigilantes are not well-equipped.”

He added that the community’s attempts to reach authorities failed due to a poor network:

“People even tried to call Police Headquarters in Minna, but the network here is bad. Everybody was afraid to go out.”

According to him, the attackers moved directly to the school after firing heavily within the community:

“They kept shooting until they reached the school. They shot at the security guard who was trying to stop them. The man is seriously injured, and as we speak, we are not sure if he is going to make it. He is receiving treatment.”

He said early information from inside the school suggested a large number of abductees:

“The information I heard from people now inside the school is that they have kidnapped over 100 students and teachers. Many of their students, particularly from the nursery class, are missing. Also, the school is a mixed school with boys and girls.”

CAN confirms 52 missing after Niger school attack

While residents fear the number of abducted persons could surpass 100, a source from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, told Legit.ng that 52 people were confirmed missing.

In a statement titled “Bandits Abduct Students, Staff From St. Mary School in Niger State,” CAN confirmed the pre-dawn attack and said the abductions occurred between 2:00 am and 3:00 am.

The Head of Disaster and Relief for Agwara LGA, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, also confirmed the invasion but said the total number of victims remains under assessment.

The group warned that the attack comes only days after a similar school abduction in Kebbi State, raising fears of a renewed wave of targeted assaults on educational institutions.

Catholic Diocese confirms attack

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has also issued a formal statement confirming the assault on its school, describing the incident as distressing and deeply troubling.

According to the Diocese:

“Armed attackers invaded St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, in the early hours of 21st November 2025, abducting some pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was badly shot.”

Christian Association of Nigeria confirms 52 missing after armed raid on Niger Catholic school.

The Diocese said the incident occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., consistent with eyewitness accounts.

It added: “Security agencies were immediately informed and have begun coordinated efforts to ensure the safe rescue and return of the victims.”

The Diocese urged calm, prayers, and cooperation with authorities as efforts intensify to locate the abducted children.

The statement was signed by Fr. Jatau Luka Joseph, Diocesan Secretary.

Niger state government faults school

Reacting, the Niger State Government expressed sadness over the attack but disclosed that the school failed to comply with an earlier government directive mandating the closure of boarding schools in the area due to rising security threats.

The government stated:

“Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk.”

It confirmed that security agencies are currently engaged in search-and-rescue operations and promised continuous updates.

The statement was signed by Alh. Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government.

Police deploy tactical units

The Niger state Police Command has also confirmed the abduction and announced the deployment of tactical units alongside military forces to the Papiri forests.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP W.A. Abiodun:

“Report received indicated that some armed bandits invaded St. Mary's Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri Agwara LGA and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the School's hostel.”

He added:

“Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students.”

The Commissioner of Police also warned that the school would face sanctions for violating state closure directives.

Children return from bushes

Legit.ng learned that earlier this morning, dozens of pupils were still emerging from the bushes where they had fled during the attack, while others remained in the hands of the abductors.

Many parents broke down in tears upon being reunited with their children, while others continued searching the surrounding bush paths and village outskirts.

The school’s security guard, who was shot during the attack, remains in critical condition.

