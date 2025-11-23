Breaking: 50 Abducted Niger Pupils Have Escaped, CAN Confirms
Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have escaped from captivity.
Armed men attacked the school in the wee hours of Friday, shooting a security guard and abducting more than 200 pupils and students, along with 13 teaching and non-teaching staff.
In his first update on the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the proprietor of the school, had said 215 students were abducted alongside 12 staff.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.