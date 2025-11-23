Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have escaped from captivity.

Armed men attacked the school in the wee hours of Friday, shooting a security guard and abducting more than 200 pupils and students, along with 13 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Breaking: 50 Abducted Niger Pupils Have Escaped, CAN Confirms

Source: Twitter

In his first update on the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the proprietor of the school, had said 215 students were abducted alongside 12 staff.

Source: Legit.ng