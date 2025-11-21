A family has alleged that a Kwara hospital ignored labour warning signs, resulting in newborn’s death and the mother’s severe injuries

Nurses reportedly panicked during delivery, as they prioritised resuscitation efforts over the mother’s critical bleeding situation

State Hospital Board, however, investigated, confirming system gaps and recommending stricter protocols, staff training, and mandatory doctor oversight

A family in Ilorin has accused Cottage Hospital, Adewole/Olorunsogo, of gross negligence leading to the death of a newborn and severe medical complications for the mother.

This has sparked outrage and forced the Kwara state Hospitals Management Board (HMB) to launch an investigation.

A painful delivery ordeal unfolds in Kwara as a family alleges negligence following a newborn’s tragic death. Photo credit: Gracious Adebayo/Unsplash

Source: UGC

The tragedy occurred between Monday, November 16 and 17, 2025, when a first-time mother went into labour and sought delivery at the state-owned facility where she had consistently attended antenatal care.

Family alleges ignored labour signs led to tragedy

Her elder sister, Fatimah Morenikeji, narrated the ordeal, describing it as “a very terrible experience.”

She alleged that multiple families had previously complained of “death of babies and mother complications, not by mistake but due to negligence.”

According to her, the expectant mother first arrived at the hospital on Sunday morning, November 16, and was told she was only 2cm dilated and should return the next morning.

Fatimah claimed that the hospital had already ruptured the mucus plug that morning, but still sent her away.

Later that evening, as the labour pains intensified, the family returned to the hospital.

Fatimah alleged that the nurses dismissed the woman’s cries for help, insisting “it’s not yet time,” even when she told them she felt the urge to defecate, a known sign of imminent delivery. She claimed the nurses “were chit-chatting” and paid little attention until the last moment.

She alleged that when they eventually moved her to the delivery bed, the baby came out at once due to the intensity of the push, leaving the mother with a severe uterine tear.

The family said the rushed delivery process ignored basic procedures for guiding a first-time mother.

Family says nurses panicked

According to the husband, the baby was born alive but unresponsive. Fatimah said all the nurses abandoned the mother, who was bleeding heavily, to focus on the newborn, “each slapping the baby so the baby could cry.”

After prolonged attempts, they reportedly tried to administer oxygen, but “the socket blew” immediately after plugging the machine, causing panic among the staff.

She alleged that the nurses eventually informed the father that the baby “was no more,” refused to continue stitching the mother, and referred her to the state General Hospital, despite knowing the facility was on strike.

The family struggled to secure transportation as the woman continued to bleed.

Fatimah also accused the nurses of insisting on full payment before releasing a wheelchair to move the woman into a vehicle.

The family rushed her to a private hospital where she reportedly received emergency treatment, including two pints of blood, before stabilising.

According to Fatimah, after the referral, the nurses even traced the family to the private hospital the next morning “to say the money they sent last night didn’t enter.”

She said the family quietly paid because the mother was still in critical condition and they were focused on her survival.

She added that multiple neighbours and acquaintances later shared similar experiences at the same hospital, alleging previous neonatal deaths and complications.

Hospital board responds

When contacted, the Kwara state Hospitals Management Board confirmed receiving a formal report on November 19 and immediately opened an investigation.

“The Board wishes to inform the public that this case was formally reported… and an immediate investigation commenced,” the board read, adding that a fact-finding team had been deployed to review records, interview staff, and meet with the affected family.

The HMB assured the public of “a thorough, fair, and transparent” process while extending its sympathies to the grieving family.

A family recounts how alleged negligence at a Kwara hospital led to a newborn’s death and left the mother critically injured.

Source: Original

Audit findings released

By Wednesday evening, the Board released a detailed audit report on the incident, reviewing the mother’s antenatal history, labour progression, and the medical response.

The report confirmed that the woman presented twice on November 16, and on the second visit, labour had progressed to 6cm with meconium-stained liquor, a sign of fetal distress.

Labour was augmented with oxytocin, and by 10 pm, she was fully dilated. The baby was born with poor APGAR scores, and despite efforts including suctioning, tactile stimulation, use of a radiant warmer, and oxygen, resuscitation was unsuccessful.

The Board acknowledged that repairs of the perineal and cervical tears were “challenging” and that she was referred around midnight.

In its recommendations, the Board emphasised the need for: Mandatory doctor involvement in cases of hypertension, fetal distress, or poor labour progress, Strict adherence to oxytocin protocols, Skilled personnel for newborn resuscitation, Immediate referral where operative delivery is unavailable and Continuous training in professionalism and patient care.

The Board noted that Cottage Hospital Adewole conducts 75–120 deliveries monthly, with 990 successful deliveries in 2025 and four neonatal deaths prior to this incident.

Despite praising the efforts of frontline workers, the Board admitted the need to address “system gaps and workload pressures” in state health facilities.

“We assure the family and the public that we care, we are listening, and we will always act responsibly based on verified findings,” the HMB stated.

Resident speaks on similar incident

The case has sparked widespread concern among residents, with many narrating similar incidents at the hospital and other publicly owned medical facilities in the state.

A resident, Basherah, also narrated:

“That’s how Cottage Ajikobi almost made me lose my baby that time too. My water had already broken, they checked me, but still told me it wasn’t time yet and asked me to go back home."

“I even did a scan there and the doctor said, “there’s still a little water left,” like how please? We left immediately and went to a private hospital, and Alhamdulilah! I delivered safely."

“Honestly, I think all these cottage hospitals are the same,” she added.

University hostel baby Tragedy in Yola

In a related development, Legit.ng reported a newborn was discovered dead behind Block D at Modibbo Adama University’s Oba hostel in Yola.

The student implicated, a 100‑level female named Favour, claims she miscarried after taking painkillers for stomach ache, a claim backed by medical results.

Police have launched a full investigation, stressing the suspect will face legal consequences if found culpable, while urging students to uphold moral conduct.

Source: Legit.ng