Nigerian Woman Welcomes First Child After 28 Years of Waiting, Shares Beautiful Photos With Baby
- A Nigerian woman has joined the league of mothers as she welcomed her first child after 28 years of waiting
- Beautiful pictures and videos of the naming ceremony was posted on the woman’s Instagram page
- Many people who came across the posts celebrated the woman and congratulated her for her child
A Nigerian woman has rejoiced after she welcomed her first child.
The woman revealed that she waited for 28 years before having the child.
In an Instagram post by @lakemzyfabrics, the woman narrated how long she waited and expressed her gratitude to God.
She said that they waited, prayed and hoped for the child.
In her words:
“For this child, we waited. For this child, we prayed. For this child, we hoped. After 28 years of waiting on you, my God, you blessed me! Thank you God! I am so grateful! My bundle of Joy is here!”
See the post here.
Reactions as woman welcomes child
@motuntirayo01 said:
"Congratulations, may God bless and keep the Baby."
@mojiomolabi said:
"Big congratulations to your family. Things of joy will never cease in your home, am so happy for you."
@zhulykah_b said:
"Congratulations ma. May God bless the new born."
@bookola.o said:
"Oba Alasepe. This Joy is permanent ."
@fortflour said:
Big congratulations to you and yours ma'am, God bless and keep you, the bundle of joy, and the entire family
@triplemidefabricsandmore said:
"Congratulations ma. God bless the new bundle of joy and family."
@thelaceplaceng said:
"Congratulations ma. God bless you and your child."
@triple_r_adebisi said:
"Congratulations my darling aunty,yeah God did it. After many years of trying, the Lord answered your prayers. glory be to God,ur joy will not know sorrow ijn,d lord will keep and watch over our princess ijn."
Couple welcomes child after 14 years
In a related story, a Nigerian couple welcomed a baby boy 14 years after they had a daughter in their marriage.
A video captured the moment the child was dedicated in church as his mother danced with happiness.
Many people who came across the video congratulated the couple and prayed for the same miracle for their family members.
