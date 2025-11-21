A suspected mentally unstable teenager stabbed a Civil Defence officer to death in Oba Ile, Ondo state

The officer had been invited by the boy’s mother to help restrain him, but the suspect reportedly overpowered and seized a knife from the officer during the struggle

According to the police and NSCDC, the officer died in the hospital

Akure, Ondo - A tragic incident occurred on Thursday, November 20, in Oba Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, after a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer was stabbed to death by a teenager said to be mentally unstable.

Residents said that the 19-year-old boy’s mother had invited two NSCDC personnel to help subdue him following a violent disturbance at home.

However, while restraining him, the teenager reportedly overpowered one of the officers.

A witness, who anonymously spoke with The Punch, explained that the situation quickly escalated.

He said:

“When the boy started misbehaving, his mother called two civil defence officers to help her chain him."

"In the process of trying to restrain him, the boy overpowered one of them and removed the knife from him and stabbed him. It was unfortunate because the officer had a gun, but things happened too fast.”

Police, NSCDC confirm the incident

The NSCDC officer was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained during the struggle.

Spokesman for the NSCDC in Ondo State, Daniel Aidamenbor, described the event as tragic, adding that the officer had been attempting to safely take the teenager for treatment

“Yes, the incident happened. It happened when our officer was attempting to take the man to a facility where he would be treated.” He said

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, also confirmed the death.

He said:

“The civil defence officer died while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Authorities have yet to disclose whether the teenager will be charged or undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

