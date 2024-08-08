A man gave his newborn baby so many names such that a video of the naming ceremony went viral

The man gave the baby at least 40 names and all of them were read out for people to hear during the naming ceremony

At least, 39 of the names are in the Yoruba language while one English name made it to the long list

A Nigerian man who gave his child so many names has gone viral on social media.

A video of the naming ceremony is trending online because of the number of name the child will have to bear.

The man gave the child so many names. Photo credit: Facebook/Pause&Ponderentertainment.

Source: Facebook

In the video posted by Pause&Ponderentertainment, a man was spotted reading out the names.

The names were at least 40 names and they were all read out from a written note.

As the man read out the names, guests at the naming ceremony chorused from the background.

A simple counting of the names shows that there were at least 39 names in the Yoruba language and in English.

One English name on the list is Peace. A lot of people found the video fascinating.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man gives his child 40 names

Dada Olukiran asked:

"Is this for real or skit?"

Ayeni Hollar Thunde said:

"Almost 50 names for one child."

Inaolaji Adisa said:

"Please I need your answer quickly Muslim more Christian? Abeeb and David."

Abimbola Owolabi said:

"And some names there get the same meaning e.g, Korede and Murewa,are they not the same meaning."

Princess Debola said:

"The baby might be TANWA. My children has more than 10 names given to them on 8th days. In-laws like to donate many names, and iya Solomon has no choice."

Lady welcomes beautiful baby

In a related story, a Nigerian lady welcomed a baby, and hared a video online to celebrate the achievement.

In the short video, the lady danced happily, holding her newborn baby and showing it to her followers on TikTok.

Many of her followers took to the comment section of the video to congratulate her for a successful delivery.

Source: Legit.ng