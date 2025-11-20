A South Korean ferry carrying 267 people ran aground near Jogdo Island, leaving 27 injured

Authorities arrested the helmsman and first mate, while the captain remained under investigation

The incident revived memories of the 2014 Sewol disaster, which claimed more than 300 lives

South Korean authorities reported that two crew members had been arrested and a boat captain placed under investigation after a ferry ran aground on rocks off the country’s south-west coast.

The Queen Jenuvia 2, carrying 267 passengers and crew, became stuck near the uninhabited island of Jogdo, off Jangsan Island in Shinan County, on Wednesday.

According to BBC, officials confirmed that all on board were rescued, though 27 people sustained minor injuries from the impact. The vessel has since docked at a nearby port.

Helmsman admitted phone distraction

The coast guard told the BBC that the helmsman and the first mate had been arrested for gross negligence resulting in injuries.

The helmsman initially claimed a steering wheel malfunction, but later admitted he had been distracted by his phone and missed the point at which he was supposed to change course.

Authorities stated that investigations into the exact cause of the accident were still ongoing.

Passengers described the moment of impact

Some passengers shared their experiences in real time on social media. One was quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency as saying:

“There was a loud bang, and then the ship tilted. An announcement told everyone to put on life jackets, so we’re wearing them and waiting on the top deck.”

The 26,000-tonne ferry had been travelling to the port city of Mokpo after departing from Jeju Island, officials said.

Incident recalled Sewol ferry disaster

The accident occurred near the site of the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014, when more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, died after the vessel sank. The wreck of the Sewol was later salvaged and brought to Mokpo nearly three years after the tragedy.

Speaking about Wednesday’s incident, Kim Namhyun, a diving instructor on Jeju Island, told Reuters:

“I thought I might die. The sound was too loud. But having seen the Sewol ferry, I knew that in situations like this, you have to stay calm, move outside, wear a life jacket, and wait.”

Officials emphasised that while all passengers and crew had been safely rescued, the investigation into the grounding of the Queen Jenuvia 2 continued.

The arrests of the helmsman and first mate highlighted concerns over negligence and safety standards in South Korea’s ferry operations.

