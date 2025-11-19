Kebbi Govt Releases Names of Abducted Schoolgirls, Counters US Lawmaker’s Claim
- Kebbi State government has released the names of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Maga Secondary School
- The officials clarify that all victims are Muslim, countering a US lawmaker’s claim that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave
- The government called for calm and caution against statements that could inflame religious tensions
Maga, Kebbi - The Kebbi State government has published the full list of schoolgirls abducted on Monday from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.
The disclosure comes after US lawmaker Riley Moore described the abduction as occurring in a Christian enclave in Nigeria’s Northwest.
However, the state authorities said the claim was misleading and potentially inflammatory.
In a statement by Danko-Wasagu Local Government chairman Hussaini Aliyu clarified that all 25 abducted students are Muslim, adding that the Maga community, under the Zuru Emirate, has a long history of peaceful coexistence and has never experienced religious crises.
Mr. Aliyu urged the US lawmaker to refrain from unverified statements that could undermine national unity, stressing that government efforts remain focused on securing the girls’ safe return.
US lawmaker's claim on Kebbi abduction
The congressman had condemned the attack on X, calling it “horrific” and asking for prayers for the students and the school’s vice principal, who was killed during the invasion.
He wrote:
“Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal.”
Moore also claimed the abduction occurred in a Christian enclave and urged the Nigerian government to do more to stem rampant violence.
His description drew criticism from Nigerians who accused him of misrepresenting the facts.
Names of Kebbi abducted schoolgirls
In response, the Kebbi State government released the names of the abducted schoolgirls to provide accurate information:
Senior Secondary School 2A
Fatima Sani Zimri, Hafsat Ibrahim, Nana Firdausi Jibril, Masauda Yakubu Romo
Senior Secondary School 2B
Hauwa Saleh, Hauwa’u Umar Imam
Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B
Salima Garba Umar, Salima Sani Zimri, Amina G. Umar, Rashida Muhammad Dingu, Saliha Umar, Aisha Usman, Jamila Iliyasu, Maryam Illiyasu, Najaatu Abdullahi, Zainab Kolo
Junior Secondary School 3A
Surraya Tukur, Hafsat Umar Yalmo, Maryam Usman, Amina Illiyasu, Ikilima Suleman
Junior Secondary School
Khadija Nazifi, Hauwa’u Iliyasu, Hauwa’u Lawali, Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim
Govt appeals for calm
The government appeals for calm, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies and support efforts to ensure the girls’ safe release.
Officials stressed that the publication of names was intended to correct misconceptions and prevent unnecessary religious tension while authorities intensify efforts to locate the abducted students.
Vice principal’s wife narrates how daughter escaped
The family of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, has been thrown into mourning after he was killed by bandits.
Legit.ng reports that armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025.
Amina Hassan, the wife of the slain Vice Principal, narrated how her daughter escaped from the gunmen after they shot her husband dead in the deadly attack.
