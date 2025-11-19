Kebbi State government has released the names of 25 schoolgirls abducted from Maga Secondary School

The officials clarify that all victims are Muslim, countering a US lawmaker’s claim that the abduction happened in a Christian enclave

The government called for calm and caution against statements that could inflame religious tensions

Maga, Kebbi - The Kebbi State government has published the full list of schoolgirls abducted on Monday from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

The disclosure comes after US lawmaker Riley Moore described the abduction as occurring in a Christian enclave in Nigeria’s Northwest.

Kebbi Govt Releases Names of Abducted Schoolgirls, Counters US Lawmaker’s Claim. Photo credit: @KBStGovt/@RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

However, the state authorities said the claim was misleading and potentially inflammatory.

In a statement by Danko-Wasagu Local Government chairman Hussaini Aliyu clarified that all 25 abducted students are Muslim, adding that the Maga community, under the Zuru Emirate, has a long history of peaceful coexistence and has never experienced religious crises.

Mr. Aliyu urged the US lawmaker to refrain from unverified statements that could undermine national unity, stressing that government efforts remain focused on securing the girls’ safe return.

US lawmaker's claim on Kebbi abduction

The congressman had condemned the attack on X, calling it “horrific” and asking for prayers for the students and the school’s vice principal, who was killed during the invasion.

He wrote:

“Please join me in praying for the 25 girls who have been kidnapped and for the repose of the soul of their vice principal.”

Moore also claimed the abduction occurred in a Christian enclave and urged the Nigerian government to do more to stem rampant violence.

His description drew criticism from Nigerians who accused him of misrepresenting the facts.

Names of Kebbi abducted schoolgirls

In response, the Kebbi State government released the names of the abducted schoolgirls to provide accurate information:

Senior Secondary School 2A

Fatima Sani Zimri, Hafsat Ibrahim, Nana Firdausi Jibril, Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

Hauwa Saleh, Hauwa’u Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

Salima Garba Umar, Salima Sani Zimri, Amina G. Umar, Rashida Muhammad Dingu, Saliha Umar, Aisha Usman, Jamila Iliyasu, Maryam Illiyasu, Najaatu Abdullahi, Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

Surraya Tukur, Hafsat Umar Yalmo, Maryam Usman, Amina Illiyasu, Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School

Khadija Nazifi, Hauwa’u Iliyasu, Hauwa’u Lawali, Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

Kebbi Govt Releases Names of Abducted Schoolgirls, Counters US Lawmaker’s Claim. Photo credit: @KBStGovt

Source: Twitter

Govt appeals for calm

The government appeals for calm, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies and support efforts to ensure the girls’ safe release.

Officials stressed that the publication of names was intended to correct misconceptions and prevent unnecessary religious tension while authorities intensify efforts to locate the abducted students.

Vice principal’s wife narrates how daughter escaped

The family of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, has been thrown into mourning after he was killed by bandits.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Amina Hassan, the wife of the slain Vice Principal, narrated how her daughter escaped from the gunmen after they shot her husband dead in the deadly attack.

Source: Legit.ng