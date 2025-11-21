Armed men invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, abducting pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel

Armed men invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger state, in the early hours of Friday, November 21, abducting several pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was seriously injured.

The attack occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., leaving the school community in fear and distress.

Breaking: Catholic Diocese Speaks as Gunmen Attack Church's School, Abduct Pupils, Teachers, Others

Diocese condemns attack and appeals for calm

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families.

Fr Jatau Luka Joseph, Diocesan Secretary, said,

“The Diocese is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils, students, teachers, and staff. We urge the public to remain calm and support the ongoing security efforts.”

Security agencies begin rescue efforts

Authorities were immediately informed, and coordinated operations to rescue the victims have commenced.

The Diocese confirmed that security agencies are working diligently to locate and safely return all those abducted.

Diocese calls for prayers and vigilance

The Diocese appealed to the public to continue praying for the safe and quick release of all abducted and reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of children.

Fr Jatau added,

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all danger. We will provide further updates as verified information becomes available.”

Kebbi school abduction: Army chief sends message to troops

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA have been ordered to intensify efforts in securing the release of students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga, in Kebbi state.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, directed the troops to conduct intelligence-driven operations and maintain relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors. General Shaibu gave the order on Monday, November 17, 2025, during an operational tour to the state.

Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer of the Operation FANSAN YAMMA, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy. The COAS described local vigilantes and hunters as critical partners in the operation. He Army boss urged local vigilantes and hunters to leverage their knowledge of the terrain in collaboration with troops to locate and neutralize criminal elements.

