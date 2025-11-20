Professor Isa Pantami has condemned the rising attacks across several northern states and urged authorities to adopt modern technology for security operations

Surging violence across several northern states has drawn strong condemnation from former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

His reaction followed a series of deadly attacks and mass abductions reported in Kebbi, Zamfara, Kwara, and Borno States within one week.

In a post on Facebook, Pantami, a professor of cybersecurity, urged authorities to move toward technology-based counter terrorism systems and said the current pattern of attacks demanded an urgent shift in operational tactics to protect citizens.

Rising insecurity across multiple states

The former minister referenced the killing of the Ameer of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria in Kebbi State, Alqasim Uthman Ibrahim. He was abducted and later killed on November 16.

The following day, gunmen invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi State and took 25 students.

The Chief Security Officer, Hassan Yakubu Makuku, lost his life while trying to shield the girls. Another guard sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Zamfara State also faced severe attacks on November 18 when bandits invaded Fegin Baza village. Three people, including Umaru Moriki, the Sarkin Fadan Moriki, were killed.

At least 64 residents were abducted. Many of the victims were women and children. Those wounded were taken to Tsafe General Hospital for treatment.

Bandits attack church in Kwara, abduct worshippers

The violence spread to Kwara State, affecting the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku. Borno State experienced another tragedy with the death of Brigadier-General Musa Uba near Damboa. Several civilians and security officers were also confirmed dead or injured.

Pantami said a technology-supported security framework would help track offenders, protect communities, and gradually restore peace to tense areas.

He appealed to Nigerians to assist security agencies by providing credible information that could help confront criminal groups.

He extended condolences to families mourning their loved ones. He also expressed sympathy for those abducted and prayed for their safe return.

Pantami, who is the Majidadin Daular Usmaniyya, said he stood with citizens who had condemned what he described as persistent inhumanity across the country.

