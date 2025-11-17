The Federal Government has condemned the abduction of students from the Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security and intelligence agencies to locate and rescue the girls and bring perpetrators to justice

Meanwhile, the government says national security reforms and regional cooperation were being strengthened to prevent future attacks

In a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government condemned the attack, which also led to the killing of school officials.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits launched an attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, in the early hours of the incident.

The attackers invaded the school premises, killed the principal and a vice principal, and abducted an unspecified number of female students.

President Tinubu reaffirms protection of students

According to the minister, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed that the protection of every citizen, especially students, remains a core responsibility of the State.

Idris disclosed that security and intelligence agencies have been given clear and urgent directives to track the assailants, rescue the abducted girls, and ensure that those behind the attack face justice.

He said:

"Our security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice. The Federal Government will not relent until this objective is achieved."

The minister added that internal security remains one of the administration’s highest priorities, noting ongoing efforts to recalibrate military, policing, and intelligence operations to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

"We assure Nigerians that strengthening internal security remains a top priority. The Federal Government is recalibrating the nation’s military, policing, and intelligence capabilities to more effectively prevent these attacks and respond with greater speed and precision whenever threats arise" the Minister said

He also highlighted Nigeria’s enhanced collaboration with ECOWAS, the African Union, and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure borders and disrupt terrorist networks.

The Federal Government urged citizens to remain calm, assuring families and the public that it will not relent until the schoolgirls are returned safely.

Bandits shoot principal, kill VP, abduct female students

A statement released by the Kebbi state Police Command said one resident, identified as Hassan Makuku was killed during the assault. Another man, Ali Shehu, sustained an injury to his hand.

