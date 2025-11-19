President Bola Tinubu has announced the postponement of his scheduled trips to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola. The development was due to the kidnapping of 25 girls in Kebbi state and the attack on a church in Kwara.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 19. According to Onanuga, President Tinubu is waiting for the security report on the two incidents.

The statement further explained that the president has responded to the request of Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, who earlier called for the deployment of more security men to the Eruku and the entire Ekiti local government area of the state. Tinubu also directed the police to go after the assailants who attacked the worshippers.

President Tinubu was earlier scheduled to depart Abuja on Wednesday, November 19, to take part in the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and was expected to attend the 7th 7th AU-EU Summit in Luanda, Angola.

However, the president was reportedly disturbed by the abductions and killings that happened in the two states. He was said to be expecting a report from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who has been sent to Kebbi state to commiserate with the people and await a report from the Department of State Services and the police concerning the Kwara attack.

Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Also, an unconfirmed number of worshippers have been reportedly abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

According to The Cable, three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening, November 18, in Ekiti local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.

Source: Legit.ng