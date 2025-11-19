President Tinubu sent Vice President Shettima to Kebbi to reassure families of the abducted schoolgirls and condole the military

The President reacted to intelligence about a potential attack and lamented the kidnapping despite earlier warnings

Tinubu urged communities in security-threatened regions to work more closely with security agencies and share vital information

President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to Kebbi State on Wednesday, November 19, to meet families of the abducted schoolgirls and reassure them of the federal government’s determination to bring the children home without delay.

The visit will also serve as a formal condolence mission to the military following the death of Brigadier-General Musa Uba and a number of soldiers killed while confronting insurgents in Borno State.

Tinubu issued the directive after receiving extensive briefings on the two incidents from military authorities. The presidency described the attack on the boarding school in Maga and the loss of troops in Borno as deeply troubling moments for the country.

Federal response to abductions

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed concern over the kidnapping of the girls despite earlier intelligence about a possible assault on the area.

He acknowledged the effort by Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris and local officials who attempted to prevent the attack, saying their quick mobilisation managed to reduce the scale of the incident.

Tinubu appealed to residents in places prone to criminal activity to work more closely with security agencies. He said communities must be partners in the effort to keep schools, markets and farmlands secure from the growing threat posed by violent groups.

“As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes,” the President said.

He added that the assault on the boarding school had robbed innocent children of their right to safety and uninterrupted learning.

“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.”

Tinubu calls for stronger community support

Tinubu noted that national security relies heavily on cooperation between citizens and the armed forces. He urged traditional rulers, clerics and opinion leaders to encourage people in affected communities to pass timely information to the military, police and secret service.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don't cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” he stated.

The Vice President is expected to meet the Kebbi State Governor, community leaders and relatives of the abducted children during the visit. Authorities say the military has already intensified search operations across key routes where the attackers may be holding the schoolgirls.

