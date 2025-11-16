Hon Umar Sarkin Fada Moriki has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Fegi village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state, Hon Umar Sarkin Fada Moriki, was shot dead by unknown assailants in the early hours of Saturday.

He was attacked near Fegi village, close to Gidan Dawa in Tsafe Local Government Area, while travelling from Gusau to Kaduna.

Local sources said the gunmen intercepted his vehicle and opened fire. The APC in Zamfara later issued an official confirmation of his death through a statement released in Gusau, Daily Trust reported.

Party reacts to tragic killing

The statement, signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, noted that Moriki had taken part in the APC stakeholders meeting and a grand reception held for the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, shortly before the incident.

Moriki, who was 62, had held several public offices in Zamfara. He previously served as Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area, Director General of the State Revenue Generation and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification. He was widely regarded within the party as dependable and community focused.

Profile of the Late Politician

He is survived by three wives and several children. His death has sparked grief among political associates and residents who knew him for charitable activities and his calm public disposition.

Dr Matawalle suspended all engagements in his hometown of Maradun to attend the funeral prayer. The minister joined other mourners who gathered to pay their last respects.

In its tribute, the party described Moriki as “a philanthropist known for his simplicity, dedication and support for the less privileged.” It added that his passing was a loss to the APC family and to communities he had served in various capacities.

Security agencies have not released information on the identity of the attackers. Residents in Tsafe and surrounding areas expressed concern about increasing incidents of armed violence along the route where the killing occurred. Authorities have launched an investigation.

