Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has urged Nigerians to maintain their perspective on the security challenges confronting the country. He explained that no country in the world is free of crime, including the United States.

The Senate president made the comment while speaking during plenary on the debate over the killing of Brigadier-General Uba Musa in Borno State and the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State. The two incidents happened within the space of 24 hours.

Akpabio addresses lawmakers on insecurity debate

Daily Trust reported that Akpabio's comment came as the lawmakers moved to harmonise their resolutions concerning the challenges of insecurity in the country. He warned against despair and noted that the size and complexity of Nigeria, as well as the burden on the security agencies, made it difficult.

He also expressed his sympathy and sent condolences to the affected families, adding that Nigeria's security agencies are overstretched. He noted that it is difficult to deploy one police officer to each polling unit during elections and lamented that security operatives often find themselves in situations where they shouldn't be.

According to the Senate president, the global powers also have their own internal security challenges. His statement reads in part:

“There is no society without crime. Even the almighty America records crime on a daily basis. But we must continue to do our best to minimise it.”

Gunmen attack Kebbi school

Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) recently claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba. The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State. Countering these reports, ISWAP said it had captured Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

