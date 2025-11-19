Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has formally asked President Bola Tinubu to authorize the dispatch of additional security personnel to the troubled Eruku axis

A joint security force has been mobilized to hunt the perpetrators after gunmen stormed a church service, resulting in three deaths and multiple abductions.

The state government condemned the violent attack and pledged its full support to security agencies to restore safety to the region

The Kwara state Government has swiftly escalated its security response following a devastating attack on a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, which resulted in the death of three worshippers and the abduction of several others, including the pastor.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has made an urgent appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for an immediate increase in security personnel in the area, a community on the border with Egbe in Kogi State.

A disturbing attack on a CAC church in Kwara state has left three dead and several abducted, including the pastor.

Source: Original

The brazen assault occurred at the CAC Oke Isegun on Tuesday evening, where bandits stormed the premises during a service, firing shots and later marching some members of the congregation into the surrounding bush.

According to TVC, a statement released by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the Governor's proactive measures.

"The Governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area," the statement read.

"He requested that this new measure be activated immediately."

Governor calls for reinforcements

The governor has strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families. Governor AbdulRazaq said he is fully committed to providing all the support to tackle the challenges.

Combined security forces, which include personnel from the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and local vigilantes, are actively conducting a manhunt operation to track down the criminal elements.

A joint security team of army, police, and vigilantes mobilize for a manhunt in the Eruku forest area. Photo: GovAA

Source: Facebook

The goal is to strengthen peace and security across the state, according to Ibraheem Abdullateef, Senior Special Assistant on Communications to the Kwara Governor.

Governor AbdulRazaq also used the opportunity to acknowledge previous support from the Presidency, specifically commending President Tinubu for the earlier deployment of 900 additional troops to Kwara State.

This measure, he noted, had already yielded positive results in restoring calm to previously volatile areas.

"We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this," the Governor's statement added.

"We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm."

