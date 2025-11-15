Ambush: Nigerian Army Reacts to Alleged Abduction of Brigade Commander
The Nigerian Army has denied the report that a Brigade Commander was abducted by some terrorists who laid an ambush for the military along the Damboa road in Borno state.
Lt.-Col. Apollonia Anele, the acting director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, November 15, said the report is totally "fake news" and urged the public to totally ignore it.
According to the statement about the event that happened on Friday night, November 14, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade were on a routine patrol in order to secure the communities around the Wajiroko in Azi Multe, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, were attacked. They were returning from a successful patrol around the Sambisa Forest.
The statement explained that the patrol team was led by the Commander 25 Brigade Brigadier General M Uba, and the troops comprised of 25 Task Force Brigade and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).
It disclosed that two soldiers and two officers of the CJTF paid the supreme price during the confrontation with the terrorists.
The video of the incident, which was shared by Zagazola, a security expert, has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are the reactions:
Lukman commented:
"Thank you all for confronting this sudden journalism of Doom, by some unprofessional fools, parading themselves as bloggers to farm engagement."
Momonny wrote:
"I don’t know why we should continue to tolerate this irresponsible journalism?"
Frusk720 said:
"@BoukariAbu, @Bocoum45, We have Lots of outsider "analysts" who were excited about the fake news that a Brigadier general was abducted. My point is that we should always wait for confirmation and evidence before we can make solid conclusions."
Dark Horse reacted:
"The price paid for peace. May our heroes continue to soar above every enemy. Eternal rest to the fallen men."
Ademola tweeted:
"The military has been infiltrated, because how does this jihadist have such intelligence?"
Gbolahan Obadimeji tweeted:
"Please send the naval officer to the war front. How can a commissioned officer be doing sentry work? That is the demeaning of the rank. Enough of the headquarters officer because his father was a retired naval officer."
See the video here:
