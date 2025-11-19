President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the recent terrorist attacks across different parts of the country

Tinubu expressed sadness over the tragic death of Brigadier General Musa Uba, soldiers, and officers on active duty

The President condemned the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State while directing the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the tragic death of Brigadier General Musa Uba, soldiers, and officers on active duty.

Tinubu said he is depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Tinubu directs security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The President prayed that God would comfort the families of General Uba and other fallen heroes.

He directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the schoolgirls back to Kebbi State.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, Sunday Dare, disclosed this in a statement issued via his Twitter handle, @SundayDareSD, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

"Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don't cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges."

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on insecurity

@realkaybee_

We can't move from a shock-expressing president to a depressed president. Depression isn't a strategy against terrorism. Mr President should prioritise the safety of the citizens. Instead of going to South Africa, he should be heading to Kebbi or Kwara this morning to give hope.

@RashwalRashwal

Only team work, can make the dream of defeating terrorism work. Governors and Community heads must work together to share meaningful information to support our military.

@suleatte

This statement should have been delivered through an overwhelming show of force against these criminals. It also doesn't help that the commander in chief seems to be trying to shift responsibility for this loss to the citizens.

@BukJola

There has been ongoing unrest in Kwara for several months, and the voices that raise alarms and share information about the situation are being silenced by agents of the state government. What more do you expect from the people?

@olufunsoaluko

Nigerians want to see their President come on TV and vent, show his anger, give orders and look “depressed” as the statement reads. Not everytime press release Body language is key. He should suspend some activities and show he’s mourning. Who even advises Mr President?

@obaatobatele

You are stressing the security Mr. President. Get them the necessary equipment, encouragement, training, & partnerships needed to end this carnage. The life of every citizen & soldiers on the front line matter to God, if not to you. Don't play politics with human lives.

Source: Legit.ng