The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reacted to the kidnapping of 25 school girls in Kebbi State

The Army chief gave an order to the troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA in the northwest state

Legit.ng reports that bandits kidnapped 25 students shortly after leaving the staff quarters on Monday, November 17, 2025

Kebbi State - The troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA have been ordered to intensify efforts in securing the release of students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga, in Kebbi State.

Legit.ng reports that bandits killed Vice Principal Malam Hassan Makuku and abducted 25 students shortly after leaving the staff quarters on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, directed the troops to conduct intelligence-driven operations and maintain relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors.

General Shaibu gave the order on Monday, November 17, 2025, during an operational tour to the state.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional.”

Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer of the Operation FANSAN YAMMA, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle.

The COAS described local vigilantes and hunters as critical partners in the operation.

He Army boss urged local vigilantes and hunters to leverage their knowledge of the terrain in collaboration with troops to locate and neutralize criminal elements.

“Together, we will restore peace and ensure children can attend school safely.”

Gen Shaibu enjoined troops to remain resilient and professional in restoring peace to Kebbi State and the surrounding areas.

He charged the troops to act within the rules of engagement while remaining responsive, disciplined, and resolute.

Police react as bandits kidnap 25 Students in Kebbi

Recall that armed attackers invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, and abducted twenty-five students.

One resident was killed and another injured during the attack as the gunmen escaped with the students before reinforcements arrived.

Security teams made up of police tactical units, military personnel, and vigilantes launched coordinated search operations across routes.

Kebbi: Vice Principal's wife narrates how daughter escaped

the family of the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, was thrown into mourning after he was killed by bandits.

Armed bandits attacked the staff quarters of Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Amina Hassan, the wife of the slain Vice Principal, narrated how her daughter escaped from the gunmen after they shot her husband dead in the deadly attack.

