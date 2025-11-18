A popular content creator, Alaga Lamba, has come under criticism for using a Niqab (Muslim women’s veil) in one of his online content

A popular skit maker, who is well-known by his stage name, Alaga Lamba, has been criticised over his religiously-provocative use of Niqab (Muslim women’s veil) in an online content, portraying the Muslim dress as an instrument of adultery and promiscuity.

Alaga Lamba’s now viral content has generated outrage and condemnation, especially from the community, who felt slighted and believed their religion was ridiculed with the content.

THURIST condemns skit mocking Niqab

Reacting to the online content, a Muslim human rights organisation, Ta’awunu Human Rights Initiative (THURIST), expressed displeasure over the “offensive video”.

“The Ta'awunu Human Rights Initiative (THURIST) has received several reports concerning a viral video circulating on social media by a skit maker popularly known as “ALAGA LAMBA.” The said video portrays the Muslim women's veil (Niqab) as an instrument of promiscuity and adultery.”

The Director General of Barrister Sulymon TADESE, recalled the THURIST earlier warning to skit makers not to cross the red lines as done by Alaga Lamba.

Barrister Sulymon said,

“We find this development highly offensive and unacceptable. The content of the video is a direct assault on our earlier warnings to skit makers regarding the sacred red lines they must not cross when it comes to the Muslim women’s veil and religious symbols.”

THURIST Director General added that, “THURIST expresses deep dissatisfaction and outrage over this deliberate attempt to defame the modest and chaste character of Muslim women who observe the veil, and to damage their moral image within the society.”

“We reiterate, unequivocally, that the Niqob remains a red line for every content creator and skit maker. We shall not hesitate to pursue all lawful means to ensure that anyone who violates this sanctity is held accountable under the law."

MURIC speaks on 'reckless' content creation

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the Alaga Lamba’s video content in question, noting that it amounts to irresponsibility to demean the dignity of Muslim women.

The Secretary of the Muslim Rights Concern in Oyo state, Mallam Ibrahim Agunbiade, told Legit.ng that the organisation was not happy with the video content and condemned the act.

“MURIC condemns in strong terms the reckless video skit circulated by comedian Alaga Lamba, in which the noble Islamic niqab was shamefully portrayed in a sexual and derogatory manner. This irresponsible act demeans the dignity of Muslim women and gravely offends the sensibilities of millions of Nigerian Muslims.”

MURIC warns of legal action

According to MURIC, Alaga Lamba has taken down the video and made a private apology.

“Although we have received reports that the video has been taken down and that the comedian has offered a private apology, MURIC insists that such an offence demands a clear, open, and unequivocal public apology. The niqab is a sacred symbol of modesty and devotion, and no individual has the right to ridicule or sexualise it for entertainment."

Speaking for MURIC, Mallam Agunbiade warned against the recurrence of such an act in future:

“We strongly warn that if such behaviour reoccurs from him or from anyone of similar disposition. MURIC will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal action to protect the honour of Muslim women and the sanctity of Islamic symbols. Freedom of expression must never be used as a weapon to insult, provoke, or undermine religious values.”

The Comedian was also reported to have offered a private apology to some Muslims.

