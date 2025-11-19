Comedian and skitmaker Mr Macaroni strongly denies an online claim accusing him of defiling a minor

The comedian stated in X rebuttal that the allegation came from a supporter of the ruling party

He vowed to pursue legal action, insisting he won’t be silenced for criticizing government failures

Nigerian actor and skitmaker Mr Macaroni has taken a hard stand after a social media user accused him of defiling a 17-year-old girl and using the police to intimidate the alleged victim’s family.

The allegation, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the comedian “defiled a 17-year-old girl and used the police to oppress her family,” followed by a mocking question about his activism.

But Mr Macaroni swiftly shut down the claim.

Mr Macaroni strongly denies an online claim accusing him of defiling a minor. Photos: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

He described it as an orchestrated falsehood, allegedly spread by people who support President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), individuals he says frequently target him for criticizing the government.

He wrote:

“Normally I shouldn’t respond. But because of how horrendous this accusation is, I have to. This is a Tinubu and APC supporter. I am not new to their lies and attacks anytime I criticize their evil government.”

The actor who was also accused of impregnating Motunde, said he viewed the allegation as more than just online trolling. He insisted that accusing someone of r*pe for propaganda purposes is wicked, and he will not let it pass without consequences.

He described the accuser as a “deranged individual” whose social media activity shows a pattern of praising the current administration while attacking critics.

He also emphasised that he “strongly refutes” the allegation and any similar claims from those he referred to as “infested supporters of the APC.”

Read the post here:

Fans react to Mr Macaroni's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social medis users below

@victorumesi:

"You have to sue this one. This isn’t some random reply, troll or banter. This is defamation, an accusation of p*dophilia. I will be following you in the coming days to see how seriously you pursue the issue"

@Ola_Mi___De:

"Please, teach him a lesson he would never forget!!! Let your lawyers write him straight away & demand retraction of these false accusations & reckless statements."

@ROTIMIM09396616:

"Internet has become a beacon of mumurism (add to dic) to many. They talk any how with their maggot infested mouth to people they can't even look at in real life. Teaching them an unforgettable lesson sometimes is inevitable."

@blackaurum06:

"Bro ignore these dogs,.what is their own we come for them, you shouldn't be caught arguing with am airhead, it will be an absolute waste of your time."

Mr Macaroni vows to pursue legal action, insisting he won’t be silenced for criticizing government failures. Photo: Mr Macaroni.

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni reacts to corps member's plight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) trended on social media for hours after a serving corps member in Lagos state cried out over a threat she received following her online post about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

The corps member added that she has been receiving calls from various NYSC officials to desist from insulting the government and take down the video which has since gone viral.

Skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, joined many Nigerians on social media in reacting to the drama.

Source: Legit.ng