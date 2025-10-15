A viral video showed a Muslim parent confronting the Federal Staff School , Ilorin, after his daughter was denied entry for wearing a hijab, causing tension and online reactions

The Kwara state Education Commissioner intervened swiftly, visiting the school with senior officials to prevent escalation

The school, however, denied any religious bias and announced plans for a standardised hijab to align with the uniform

There was mild tension at the Federal Staff School, Adewole, Ilorin, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after a video surfaced online showing a Muslim parent accusing the school authorities of denying his daughter entrance for wearing a hijab.

Father’s clash with Ilorin school over hijab draws reactions nationwide. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

In the viral video obtained by Legit.ng, the visibly agitated father was seen standing in front of the school gate with his daughter.

He said:

“This child uses Hijab and they are denying her entrance. Baba (speaking to the gateman), let her enter. You have no right to tell her not to enter. You are trying to cause problem.”

Another part of the footage captured a female teacher confronting a lawyer present at the scene. The teacher asked,

“Were you given the code of conduct of this school?”

To which the parent quickly replied,

“Will that code of conduct supersede the Constitution of Nigeria?”

The incident immediately attracted widespread attention. This prompted the Kwara state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to intervene.

The Honourable Commissioner, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, alongside senior officials of the ministry, visited the school the following day, Thursday, October 9, for what was described as a “swift intervention” to prevent the situation from escalating.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng during a visit to the school on Thursday, counsel to the aggrieved parent, Imam Fulani, Esq, said the family had made several attempts to dialogue with the school before the confrontation occurred.

“We have been pleading with the school management for a while now, but they refused to budge. That prompted me to insist on having my child put on a hijab, and she was not allowed in. Now, with the intervention of the Honourable Commissioner for Education, we are hopeful for a positive outcome,” he said.

Reacting to the controversy, Yusuf Aliu, a representative of the school’s management, told Legit.ng that efforts were being made to resolve the matter amicably.

“We, management of the school, are working towards finding a middle ground with all parties and we hope that will be achieved in a short period. We have places of worship for the two dominant religions; we do not mean to discriminate,” he said.

See video here:

Federal Staff School denies allegation of religious bigotry

In an official statement titled “Federal Staff School Ilorin Denies Allegation of Religious Bigotry”, the management of the institution described the reports as “false, malicious, and aimed at causing unnecessary tension.”

The statement, jointly signed by Mrs Fausat Folashade Kadir, Chairperson of the Kwara state Chapter of the National Forum of Heads of Federal Government Establishments, and Mrs. Ilufoye Kafayat, the Secretary, clarified that the school had never discriminated against any student on religious grounds.

“It is on record that the management respects the secularity of our existence and has never denied any student or staff their right to practice their religion,” the statement read.

“Some years ago, when there was tension between Christian and Muslim parents over dress code, the general meeting of the school agreed to maintain the status quo.”

The management further noted that while the school discouraged discriminatory dressing to preserve uniformity, Muslim girls were allowed to wear hijab during prayers and MSSN activities.

“It is therefore embarrassing to label the school authorities of wrongdoing over religious dressing,” it added.

Hijab controversy at Federal Staff School forces swift state intervention. Photo credit: UCG / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The statement also revealed that the school was working on a plan to design and produce a customised hijab that would align with the school’s official uniform.

“The hijab will be standardised to ensure uniformity and modesty. Production will commence soon, and usage will begin in the second term of 2026. Until then, the status quo will remain,” the management announced.

The school expressed appreciation to the Kwara Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olohungbebe, for his “peaceful intervention and leadership.”

Muslim students’ society commends commissioner’s swift response

In a separate statement issued on October 13, 2025, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Kwara Area Unit, praised the state government’s intervention.

“Following the unfortunate incident in which a Muslim female student was denied entry into the school for wearing the hijab, the Honourable Commissioner’s prompt engagement with the school’s management, parents, and relevant stakeholders prevented what could have snowballed into a major religious crisis,” the statement read.

Signed by Adnan Muhammad Nasir, the group’s Amir, MSSN described the resolution to introduce a standardized hijab as “a lawful and commendable outcome,” adding that it represented “a clear victory for dialogue, justice, and mutual respect.”

MSSN also commended the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Prof. Yusuf 'Lanre Badmas, and other community leaders for their roles in preventing the situation from degenerating.

“If not for the timely intervention of the Honourable Commissioner and the maturity shown by key stakeholders, certain reckless actors could have ignited unnecessary religious tension in the State,” the group warned.

24 Kwara youths confirmed dead fighting terrorists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 24 young men from Kwara North villages died volunteering to defend communities against heavily armed terrorists during attacks in July 2025.

The government confirmed the names amid rising grief and chaos as over 100 died, 70 were kidnapped, and many local areas were deserted across the region.



Source: Legit.ng