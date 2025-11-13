A brilliant 18-year-old girl with a 293 JAMB score was denied UNILORIN admission for Nursing Science, again

Family and citizens decried the alleged injustice, warning that the repeated rejection could crush her spirit

Nigerians equally reacted to her plight and demanded that UNILORIN and JAMB explain why merit seems to be ignored

An 18-year-old girl, Elizabeth Funmilayo Odewusi, has been thrown into deep distress after the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) allegedly denied her admission for the second consecutive year, despite her outstanding academic records and impressive JAMB score of 293.

18-year-old girl with 293 JAMB score cries out after being denied UNILORIN admission again. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

Elizabeth, who aspired to study Nursing Science at the university, was said to have worked tirelessly after being denied admission last year, even though she scored over 280 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sadly, history repeated itself in 2025 when she was again left out of the merit list despite an even higher score and a 60% mark in the school’s Post-UTME screening.

Her plight has since drawn public sympathy, with concerned individuals urging UNILORIN’s management to revisit her case and prevent what they describe as “a gross injustice against a brilliant young mind.”

One of those who raised the alarm, Mr. Nurideen Yusuf, a staff member of the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Branch, told Legit.ng that he felt “deeply heartbroken” over the university’s continued refusal to grant Elizabeth admission.

“I don’t know whether to cry or weep as I am confused and sad about this poor lady who has always been an object of unluckiness,” Mr Yusuf lamented.

“Last year, she got above 280 but didn’t secure admission. Sadly, this year again, she got 293 to study nursing and was denied again. The most unfortunate thing is that she even did JUPEB and got a very high score to no avail.”

Mr Yusuf appealed to UNILORIN to “do the needful,” warning that the recurring disappointment might push the young girl into depression and make her lose interest in education altogether.

Family, Nigerians react as girl is denied admission

A family source who spoke with Legit.ng also expressed concern, describing the situation as “discouraging and heartbreaking.”

“This young girl is just 18 years old. She passed last year, but they didn’t give her admission. She worked harder this year, scored 293 in JAMB and 60 in Post-UTME, yet she was not considered. This is enough to frustrate a young girl and make her depressed,” the source said.

Documents obtained by Legit.ng show Elizabeth’s stellar academic profile, including strong O-level results with distinctions and credits in all core science subjects — Biology (B3), Physics (B3), Chemistry (C4), English (C4), Mathematics (C4), and Agricultural Science (B2).

Many Nigerians on social media have also begun to react to her story, demanding accountability from the University of Ilorin.

Some described the situation as “a painful example of how Nigeria kills young dreams,” while others urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to investigate the matter.

One of them is Oladimeji Shagaya.

He said: “It pains me seeing extraordinarily brilliant students being denied admission without any justification. This injustice has not only happened to this young lady but also to many of them who have been forced to abandon education and pursue other means of livelihood, which is not their dream. I hope and pray that the management of the university takes a cognizant look into this matter and does the needful things to avoid future recurrence.”

Another admission seeker, Joshua Babatunde, said he had a similar situation with Elizabeth.

He said: "Same as me 284 in JAMB and 52 in Post UTME Mathematics A1, Chemistry B3, Physics A1, Biology B3, English C5. I wasn't transferred, and I don't see admission.”

Elizabeth’s results here:

Nigerians rally behind 18-year-old Elizabeth Odewusi after UNILORIN denies her admission again.

Source: Original

FG clarifies JAMB still required for University admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Ministry of Education dismissed claims that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer necessary for tertiary admissions in Nigeria, calling the reports false and misleading.

Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa affirmed that JAMB remains the legally empowered agency for entrance examinations and overall tertiary admission coordination.

The ministry urged students, parents, and institutions to rely only on official communication channels and warned against sharing or acting on unverified educational claims circulating online.

Source: Legit.ng