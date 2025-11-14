Department of State Services (DSS) has recaptured wanted Ansaru terrorist, Abdulazeez Obadaki, who masterminded the deadly attacks on banks in Uromi, Edo state and fatal shooting at Deeper Life College Okene in Kogi

Obadaki was one of the 879 inmates who escaped from Kuje jail break in the FCT, Abuja, in July 2022, after the custodial facility came under a deadly coordinated external attack by members of Islamic State-linked terrorist groups

Nigeria is faced with a wave of different but overlapping security difficulties, from banditry to extremist insurgencies, as almost every corner of the country has been hit by violence and crime

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering security and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Okene, Kogi state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly recaptured a wanted terrorist, Abdulazeez Obadaki.

AIT shared the update in a report on Friday, November 14.

DSS finally recaptures wanted Ansaru terrorist Abdulazeez Obadaki. Photo credit: Rdst Saleh Babangida Gamawa

Source: Facebook

DSS nabs Ansaru suspect Obadaki

Channels TV also noted the development.

More than 800 inmates, including Boko Haram suspects who were held in the Kuje prison, Abuja, escaped when suspected insurgents attacked the prison. Obadaki was an inmate there.

Obadaki masterminded the fatal shooting at Deeper Life College, Okene, in Kogi state and the attacks on banks in Uromi, Edo state, both in 2022.

Legit.ng reports that when President Bola Tinubu was elected in 2023, he promised to protect citizens from terrorists and criminals. But there are less than two years left of his first term in office, and Nigeria is still facing security challenges.

Some have linked the recent surge of insecurity to the staggering poverty across the country.

DSS speaks on terror prosecutions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS gave updates on the prosecution of major terror suspects.

Per a statement dispatched by Favour Dozie, deputy director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, the Nigerian secret police vowed to continue to make the suspects accountable for disrupting the nation's peace.

The updates from the DSS come amid recent threats from US President Donald Trump to unleash America's military on Nigerian 'Islamic terrorists'. Trump alleged that Christians are being persecuted in Africa's most populous nation.

Source: Legit.ng