President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the best of mood at the moment following the recent jail attack in Kuje, Abuja

He has summoned all his security chiefs to an emergency meeting to deliberate on matters of national security

Also in attendance in the meeting is the number two Nigerian citizen and Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - Following the infamous attack on the Kuje correctional facility by notorious gunmen in Abuja, President Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting of his security chiefs, Daily Nigerian reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some members of the president's cabinet were also in attendance at the emergency meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari held a round table meeting with all security chiefs over the state of national security. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were also said to have headlined the crucial meeting.

It was also gathered that the Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, was represented at the meeting.

Buhari furious at Kuje prison attack

Sources from the presidency revealed that the meeting will centre on issues of national security as well as the recent attack on the Kuje correctional facility by some notorious gunmen.

The attack transpired on Tuesday (night), July 5 which caused a series of inmates including suspected Boko Haram terrorists to escape from the facility.

When the president visited the scene of the incident, he slammed security operatives for their complacency as well as the intelligence system.

He said:

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”

Source: Legit.ng