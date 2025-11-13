Africa Digital Media Awards

Tension as Police, Army Clash in Benue, "When Soldiers Tried to Stop them"
Nigeria

Tension as Police, Army Clash in Benue, “When Soldiers Tried to Stop them"

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Police’s Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) and personnel of the Nigerian Army clashed in Benue State
  • At least one person had been reportedly injured from a gunshot during the clash on Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • The clash also led to the destruction of the official vehicle of the JTF Commander, CSP Lyam Akegh

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Operatives of the Nigerian Police’s Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) and personnel of the Nigerian Army clashed in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

One person was reportedly injured from a gunshot as the police and soldiers clashed along the Makurdi–Naka–Adoka–Ankpa and Naka–Agagbe roads on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Panic as police, army clash in Benue State
Police operatives and soldiers clash in Benue State. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy
Source: Twitter

The incident caused panic in the rural town dominated mostly by internally displaced people.

It was gathered that the clash led to the destruction of the official vehicle of the JTF Commander, CSP Lyam Akegh, during an alleged exchange of gunfire.

As reported by Daily Trust, witnesses said that the police task force had been returning from an operation targeted at curbing kidnappings and banditry when soldiers stationed in the area allegedly intercepted them.

A security source said that trouble started when the troops at a checkpoint sighted some motorcyclists transporting butchered cows, a movement the soldiers found suspicious.

“When the soldiers tried to stop them for questioning, a Toyota Hilux vehicle approached the checkpoint at high speed and ignored repeated signals to halt.
“The troops fired warning shots as a standard procedure, but the vehicle drove off into Naka town.”

The source added that shortly after, sporadic gunfire erupted in the community, and it was later discovered that some Operation Zenda personnel (police) had allegedly fired into the air in celebration of a successful operation.

“Unfortunately, a 12-year-old boy was hit in the leg by a stray bullet. He is currently receiving treatment at Naka Medical Centre and is in stable condition.”
One person shot as police and soldiers clash in Benue State
Eyewitnesses narrate how one person got injured as police and soldiers clashed in Benue State. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

Cop k during soldiers, police clash

Recall that tragedy struck in the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis in Bauchi state on Friday, October 10, 2025.

A Police Constable, Ukasha Muhammed, was shot dead in the left chest during a clash with some soldiers.

The state police spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, shared more details about the tragic incident in a statement.

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that a clash between some policemen on duty and a military man resulted in the death of a passerby who was hit by a discharged bullet in Ebonyi state on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened at the Ugwuachara axis of the town following a squabble between policemen on a ‘stop and search’ duty and a military man on a bike.

The Ebonyi state commissioner for police, Adaku Uche-Anya, confirmed the unfortunate development.

Source: Legit.ng

