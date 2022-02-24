No fewer than four commercial banks were simultaneously attacked by suspected armed robbers in Uromi town on Thursday evening.

Uromi is the administrative headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

A resident who craved anonymity, described the attacks on the banks by the hoodlums as “too coordinated in commando style and the armed robbers launched the attacks simultaneously. This is novel in this town.”

Source: Legit.ng