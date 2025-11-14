Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is not dead as has been circulated on social media.

Obiano is alive, hale, hearty, and in good health, contrary to widespread rumours.

His former Commissioner for Information, C. Don Adinuba, described the rumour death as false and mischievous.

As reported by Vanguard, Adinuba dismissed the reports on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Adinuba said he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that he is not only alive but “hale and hearty”.

The former commissioner said Obiano resides in the United States, not the United Kingdom, as claimed by an online report.

“Obiano has never lived in the United Kingdom. He lives in the United States of America. I just spoke with him now.”

Obiano mentions spiritual symbol Pope Francis gifted him

Recall that Obiano recounted that late Pope Francis gifted him one of the spiritual symbols during his visit to the Vatican in 2020.

Obiano recounted the humility of the late Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, following a stroke.

The former governor, who was a knight commander at the Pontifical Order of St. Gregory the Great, said the late Catholic Church leader has a great spiritual stature that was full of humility.

Witness narrates how Obiano transferred dollars to account

Legit.ng also reported that Ayuba Tanko, a Bureau De Change operator, testified that he received N416 million in 2017 from Anambra government under the then leadership of Obiano.

Tanko explained to the court that he conducted his business through two companies, Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga.

Trading and Company Ltd, and did not engage in any other transactions with Obiano's government Obiano, apprehended by the EFCC in 2023, is accused of money laundering and allegedly diverting over N4 billion in public funds during his tenure as Anambra governor.

Source: Legit.ng