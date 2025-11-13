Pastor Enenche Speaks Out on Wike vs Military Officer: "Ola Ola Ola Ola", Viral Video Emerges
- Pastor Paul Enenche reacted to the viral video of Minister Nyesom Wike’s confrontation with a naval officer in Abuja using humour during his sermon
- The Abuja land dispute between Wike and a naval officer sparked a heated exchange after armed personnel prevented the minister from entering a disputed site
- The viral footage stirred mixed reactions as Wike vowed not to be intimidated while some Nigerians defended his stance against military interference in civil matters
The founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has reacted to the now-viral video of the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer in Abuja.
In a clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, November 13, Pastor Enenche addressed the incident during a sermon, using a mix of humour and reflection to comment on the situation.
“Say, I’ve come to move you, move or I move you. You may be begging, normal people may be begging people, but not when a real military person arrives that is fully printed and fully loaded," he said, drawing laughter from the congregation.
In the video, as the audience chuckled, Enenche added,
“Why are you people laughing? It looks like there’s something you are laughing about. We trust the Lord that this nation will work and come to the days when things are things, and it will work, and we are not very far from those days where things will work as they should work. If you are saying Amen, say a loud Amen.”
Abuja land controversy sparks heated exchange
The pastor’s comments come amid the backdrop of a tense standoff in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11, when a naval officer reportedly prevented Wike from accessing a disputed piece of land in the Gaduwa area of the city.
Wike, who led officials of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) to the site, was stopped by armed military personnel from entering.
Eyewitnesses said the situation quickly escalated after the minister demanded an explanation.
Wike was heard shouting at one of the officers:
“You are a fool."
In response, the naval officer calmly replied,
"I am not a fool but an officer.”
Wike vows not to be intimidated
Security operatives accompanying the minister tried to defuse the tension, but the naval personnel reportedly insisted they were acting on “orders from above.”
Visibly angered, Wike declared,
“You cannot be higher than any government. You cannot be carrying a gun to intimidate anybody. I am not one of those that they can intimidate.”
He further questioned the actions of the military, saying:
“I don’t understand how somebody who attained that position, seeing that he has a problem, cannot approach my office to say, ‘Look, this is what’s going on.’ Simply because he is a military man, they think they can intimidate Nigerians. I’m not one of those kinds of people who will succumb to blackmail.”
Footage of the heated encounter between Wike and the officer has gone viral across social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing mixed views on the clash.
While some criticised the minister’s outburst as unbecoming of a public official, others defended his stance, saying the military must not interfere with the civil administration of the FCT.
Wike vs Yerima: Joe Igbokwe calls for sack of military officer
Meanwhile, previously, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has called for the immediate dismissal of the Nigerian Naval officer who confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during a heated altercation in Abuja.
In a post shared on Facebook, Igbokwe criticised the conduct of the officer identified as Lieutenant Yarima, describing his actions as “disrespectful” to constituted authority.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944