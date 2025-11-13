FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has revealed that land disputes in Abuja have drawn the attention of Nigeria’s most senior leaders.

He disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and retired General T.Y. Danjuma had personally called him over land matters.

His remarks followed a clash with Lieutenant Yerima, bringing fresh focus to the sensitive issue of land administration in the capital

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has spoken publicly about his recent clash with Lieutenant Yerima, saying that land disputes were not new and had involved even Nigeria’s most respected leaders.

Wike explained that former head of state and president of Nigeria, Chief General Olusegun Obasanjo, had personally reached out to him regarding a land matter.

He said Obasanjo, despite his status, had made the call in a respectful manner.

“So many people have had problems of land. Former head of state and president of Nigeria Chief General Olusegun Obasanjo called me on the phone despite his pedigree and told me about a problem of land and I told him immediately it will be resolved without question. Sometimes, the former president will call me and say to me courteously there is this problem, I hope you will take a look at it and have them resolved amicably.”

General T.Y. Danjuma also reached out

The minister further revealed that retired General T.Y. Danjuma had also contacted him directly over land-related issues.

Wike said Danjuma had placed calls to him to make requests, which he considered part of his duty to resolve.

“General T.Y. Danjuma will also do the same. He will place a call to me and make his request.”

Wike’s comments came after his clash with Lieutenant Yerima, which drew public attention to the handling of land matters in the FCT.

His remarks suggested that land disputes were common and had affected both ordinary citizens and prominent figures.

What led to the faceoff between Wike and military officer

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a heated exchange between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a soldier on November 11, 2025, has sparked public interest, with new details now shedding light on what triggered the confrontation.

According to Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant to Minister Wike, the clash stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Abuja.

Olayinka alleged that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, had ignored warnings to stop construction on the site, which reportedly lacked both a valid title document and official building approval.

