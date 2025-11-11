A video showing FCT Minister Nyesom Wike confronting a soldier in Abuja on November 11 has stirred public attention.

The clash reportedly stemmed from an unauthorised building project linked to former naval chief Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Wike visited the disputed site after speaking with the Chief of Defence Staff, prompting a tense exchange

A video showing a heated exchange between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a soldier on November 11, 2025, has sparked public interest, with new details now shedding light on what triggered the confrontation.

According to Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant to Minister Wike, the clash stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Abuja.

Video: What Led to the Faceoff Between Wike and Soldier in Abuja

Olayinka alleged that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, had ignored warnings to stop construction on the site, which reportedly lacked both a valid title document and official building approval.

“Because he was told to stop building on a land he has no TITLE DOCUMENT and Building Approval, former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, sent his Armed Military Security Details to attack men of the FCTA Department of Development Control,” Olayinka stated.

He further claimed that armed military personnel were deployed to guard the unauthorised development and had allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to interfere with the construction activities.

Wike visits site after defence chief call

The situation escalated when Minister Wike personally visited the disputed site. Olayinka confirmed that the visit followed a phone conversation between Wike and the Chief of Defence Staff.

“Today, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, visited the site, after talking to the Chief of Defence Staff on Phone,” he said.

The video of the faceoff, which circulated widely online, showed Wike confronting a soldier believed to be part of the security detail guarding the site. The incident has raised questions about the use of military personnel in civil land disputes and the enforcement of urban development regulations in the capital.

As reactions continue to pour in, the FCT administration has yet to issue an official statement on the next steps regarding the disputed property.

