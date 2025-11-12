Omoyele Sowore has criticised both the Nigerian military and Minister Nyesom Wike over their confrontation in Abuja

The activist accused the army of abandoning its duty to protect the country in favour of private interests

Sowore also reminded Wike of a similar incident in Rivers State where he obstructed EFCC officials from arresting a judge

Activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the conduct of both Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Nigerian military following their recent confrontation at the Gaduwa area of Abuja.

The altercation, which went viral on social media, showed Wike engaging a uniformed officer in a heated exchange over alleged land ownership.

Sowore faults military for misplaced priorities

Reacting to the incident on his X handle on Tuesday, Sowore criticized the military for abandoning its constitutional duty of protecting Nigeria’s borders to defend the private interests of a senior officer.

He wrote:

“The military's primary responsibility is to safeguard the country's borders, but instead, it is devoting resources to protect a parcel of land for a high-ranking officer, allegedly acting on 'orders'.”

He described the situation as a reflection of “the pervasive self-interest among officials who cater to the interests of a privileged minority at the expense of national protection,” adding that Wike was not exempt from such conduct.

Calls out Wike’s past record in Rivers

The human rights campaigner recalled a similar incident during Wike’s tenure as Governor of Rivers State, accusing him of obstructing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from performing its duties.

“As governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike too once stood in the way of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officers, gun blazing, stopping them from arresting a corrupt judge friend of his. What a country!” he wrote.

Sowore’s reaction adds to the growing public debate over the viral confrontation, with many Nigerians divided between supporting Wike’s assertiveness in land administration and condemning what some describe as executive overreach.

The military authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Nigerians react to Wike-Soldier clash

Many Nigerians were amused and took joy in the apparently long-awaited humbling of the rather boastful FCT Minister Wike, and they did not hold back in their comments on social media.

@Fx_priest1 said:

Wike said and i quote "As the time i graduated you were in primary school".. So my question is that." Didn't anybody graduate when Wike was in primary school?" Abi Wike didn't go to primary school?

@Yfeatu said:

So there are fine officers like this in Nigeria Army and Arabian marauders are holding sway in Nigeria forests. Who is giving them exotic guns ?"

@Fillipo_Saga said:

When cultists, drug dealers and drunkards rule a nation, expecting order is like expecting NEPA to give you light during heavy rain."

@DailyJusticeAct said:

You're spot on... No matter what anyone thinks about Wike and his master Tinubu, the military is under civilian authority... The lawlessness of Nigeria's remnants of the Taubman Goldie constabulary is sickening... The rule of law has been suspended in Nigeria. Damn!"

@justkency said:

Sowore, the officer is acting on orders. He can not go against the orders given to him by a three star general. Let Wike take the matter to the President and Chief of Defense staff. I understand the land belongs to a formal Chief of Naval Staff. Hence, the presidency has to come in."

