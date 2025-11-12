North West APC Youth League distanced itself from an unrecognised coalition in Kebbi State describing it as illegitimate and unregistered within the ruling party

The North West APC Youth League has publicly distanced itself from a purported coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups in Kebbi State, describing the association as “unregistered, unrecognised, and lacking legitimacy” within the ruling party.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday, the league reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, whom it described as an invaluable asset to the APC, the President, and the people of Kebbi State and the wider North West region.

Comrade Aliyu Suleiman, the league’s National Coordinator, told journalists that the coalition had no structural or operational foundation within the party’s system, not at the ward, local government, state, nor national level.

“This so-called coalition has never contributed to party activities, never mobilised a voter, and has no record of grassroots engagement. Its only function is to exploit Senator Bagudu’s reputation for personal gain,” Suleiman declared.

The youth group hailed Senator Bagudu’s leadership as a unifying force in Kebbi State and across the North West, noting his track record of strengthening APC structures, fostering cohesion, and delivering policies that have transformed communities.

“Senator Bagudu has consistently prioritised governance, youth development, and inclusive progress.

“He is approachable, committed, and focused on advancing policies that improve the lives of ordinary citizens. His experience and vision are indispensable to the APC and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration," Suleiman said.

The youth league condemned the alleged coalition’s statements as an attempt to sow division within the party and undermine its unity.

“These claims reflect the desperation of political opportunists who seek to destabilise the progress achieved under Minister Bagudu’s stewardship,” Suleiman added.

He further urged party members and supporters to remain steadfast and united behind Governor Nasir Idris, emphasising that internal cohesion was crucial for sustaining the APC’s developmental achievements in Kebbi and beyond.

Reiterating the party’s successes under the current leadership, Suleiman said:

“The APC has achieved significant milestones in governance, infrastructure, and youth empowerment thanks to the leadership of Senator Bagudu and other committed party figures. Party members must focus on consolidating these achievements rather than being distracted by unfounded claims.”

