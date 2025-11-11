Against all odds, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has remained a political force in Anambra state

But the question remains, why does the party still hold the heart of the southeastern state?

This report examines how leadership and strategy have kept the party relevant despite political storms

The 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election has come and gone, and once again, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has emerged victorious as the state’s governor.

The win was decisive, leaving national parties like the APC, PDP, Labour Party, and even the newer coalition ADC struggling to make any meaningful impact.

Beyond the celebrations in Awka and Onitsha, political observers and residents alike are reflecting on why APGA continues to dominate the state’s political landscape.

APGA’s continued stronghold

While parties like APC, PDP, Labour Party, and ADC had expected stronger performances, the outcome revealed the limits of national influence in the face of entrenched local loyalty.

Though reports of the incidents of vote buying were rife during the poll, many voters emphasised that their support was not only influenced by incentives, but on Soludo’s performance, the party’s connection to communities, and the sense of stability APGA provides as major factors in their decision.

Residents across Awka, Onitsha, and other key cities expressed confidence in Soludo, citing his governance record and the party’s sustained community engagement.

“APGA won not just because of votes, but because people trust the Governor and the party,” said one resident.

Analyst points relevance of regional parties

Meanwhile, the opposition struggles to connect with voters, with some admitting their parties lacked the resources or local influence to compete effectively.

Political analysts point out that APGA’s stronghold in Anambra highlights the enduring relevance of regional parties in Nigeria.

Abubakar Kari, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Abuja, explained that APGA has maintained dominance in Anambra since 2003.

He said:

“While it may not be a national force, its state-level identity ensures it remains competitive. This is something national parties struggle to replicate.”

Kari argued that the victory also underscores Soludo’s close relationship with the ruling party, the APC, positioning him strategically ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Impact of APGA's alliance with APC

The analyst noted that while APGA may not directly influence presidential outcomes nationwide, its alliance with the ruling party ensures that its political weight in Anambra cannot be ignored.

“Regional parties like APGA can’t win everywhere, but they can shape outcomes within their states. “This will be a key lesson for national parties preparing for 2027,” Kari said

As 2027 approaches, the Anambra election is a reminder that local loyalty and regional party strength remain critical in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Observers say national parties must rethink strategies and recognise that winning a state is not just about money or reach, it’s about trust, performance, and identity.

Tinubu congratulates Soludo

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Charles Soludo on his re-election, describing it as proof of visionary and progressive leadership in Anambra.

The president hailed the peaceful conduct of the election, commending INEC and security agencies for ensuring transparency.

Tinubu praised Soludo’s intellect and governance style, urging unity while pledging continued federal collaboration with Anambra

