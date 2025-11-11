Stakeholders at a North West civic conference have lauded President Tinubu for his sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

Citizens from across Nigeria’s North-West region have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as significant progress in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

They said the reforms introduced under his administration are restoring investor confidence and setting the stage for long-term national development.

Professor Usman Muhammed of Kaduna State University presents data linking oil reform efficiency to national economic growth.

The remarks were made during the 1st Citizens Engagement Conference held in Kaduna, which brought together traditional rulers, academics, policymakers, civil society leaders, and entrepreneurs from the seven North-West states.

Participants called on the federal government to consolidate the progress by boosting oil production and ensuring that reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Reforms hailed as catalyst for economic recovery

The three-day conference, themed “The Positive Impacts of Oil and Gas Reforms by the Asiwaju Administration,” focused on the far-reaching effects of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Stakeholders described the legislation as a game-changer that has improved transparency, strengthened regulatory institutions, and attracted new private sector investment.

President Tinubu’s oil and gas reforms win praise from North West citizens during a civic engagement conference in Kaduna.

Co-Convener of the conference, Mallam Nasir Abdulquadri, described the PIA as a turning point in Nigeria’s economic journey. He credited President Tinubu’s “uncommon courage” for implementing difficult but necessary measures such as subsidy removal and deregulation.

According to him, these steps are already revitalising moribund refineries, boosting gas utilisation, and paving the way for industrial transformation.

“These reforms are not without temporary discomforts, but every meaningful reform carries the pain of transition,” Abdulquadri said.

He urged citizens to remain patient and alert to external influences that could destabilise the process.

Experts urge sustained implementation and innovation

Professor Usman Muhammed of Kaduna State University also commended the administration’s achievements, describing them as a foundation for sustainable economic prosperity. Presenting a paper titled “Amplifying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Through Regulatory Excellence and Upstream Oil and Gas Performance: Catalyst for Sustainable Economic Prosperity Beyond 2027,” the academic linked oil sector efficiency directly to overall GDP growth.

Citing his research, he said there was a strong correlation between oil output and national economic performance, adding that improvements in regulation had a measurable positive effect.

He highlighted increased transparency, host community empowerment, and the introduction of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) as clear indicators of reform impact.

Muhammed urged the government to expand digital integration in the sector, promote renewable energy development, and ensure full implementation of the PIA to strengthen institutions.

“Regulatory excellence is central to national prosperity,” he said.

“Sustained institutional reform, innovation, and transparency will amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda beyond 2027, ensuring that reforms translate into jobs, affordable energy, and equitable growth for all Nigerians.”

