Joe Igbokwe called for the dismissal of the naval officer who confronted FCT Minister Wike in Abuja

Deji Adeyanju mocked Igbokwe’s demand and criticised him on social media

Igbokwe fired back, listing his achievements and questioning Adeyanju’s relevance

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, and human rights activists and lawyers have engaged in a battle of words after the former called for the immediate dismissal of the Nigerian Naval officer who confronted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during a heated altercation in Abuja.

In a post shared on Facebook, Igbokwe criticised the conduct of the officer, Lieutenant Yarima, describing his actions as “disrespectful” to constituted authority.

Sparks fly online as Joe Igbokwe and Deji Adeyanju go head-to-head over a growing feud after Nyesom Wike's clash with a Naval officer. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe/Deji Adeyanju.

Source: Twitter

“This is the young man, Lt. Yarima, that challenged FCT 001, His Excellency Nyesom Wike. The young officer has no respect for constituted authority. This is unacceptable. His uniform should be removed ASAP,” Igbokwe wrote.

Adeyanju lampoons Igbokwe

In response via X, activist Deji Adeyanju mocked Igbokwe, describing his call for the officer’s sack as unnecessary and sarcastically chiding him for seeking attention.

“Dear Joe Igbokwe, appointment is finished already. Stop the hustling except you want to replace this cameraman. Doing media aide in old age is actually crazy. Old data boys!” Adeyanju wrote on social media.

Igbokwe hits back, questions Adeyanju’s relevance

Igbokwe fired back, dismissing Adeyanju’s comments and questioning his credentials.

“PLEASE WHO IS DEJI ADEYANJU? This small boy, an emergency activist, an arrogant loud mouth, called me out yesterday and said that I am seeking attention and looking for a job. I do not know this boy even in the days of the locusts. He is not in my class,” he said.

He went on to list his accomplishments, asserting his long-standing role in activism and politics.

“I have been an activist since the 80s at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I was the Senior Prefect in my secondary school, Vice President of the Association of Mechanical Engineering Students at the University of Nigeria in 1984. I am the President of First Grade International Ltd., publisher of National Vision Newspapers Ltd., and author of several books on democracy and Igbo history,” Igbokwe added.

Igbokwe emphasises his experience and achievements

The APC chieftain further highlighted his political and professional career via a post on Facebook.

Joe Igbokwe and Deji Adeyanju trade insults on social media over a military officer dispute. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Twitter

“I have served as Publicity Secretary in Lagos for AC, ACN, APC, Pioneer General Manager of LASIMRA, Chairman of Warf-Landing Office Apapa Lagos, and Special Adviser on Drainage from 2019 to 2023. I am the leader of the Igbo in APC Lagos. God has been with me as a mighty force, and I am not seeking handouts. I have touched lives but do not make noise about it. One more thing: GOD IS WITH ME!!”

The exchange underscores the deepening tensions among political and activist figures over the handling of the naval officer’s confrontation with Minister Wike, raising questions about respect for authority and the role of social media in political commentary.

Igbokwe's reaction:

Wike vs Naval officer: Tinubu's defence minister reacts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has said that his ministry is looking into the public outburst between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a naval officer, A. M. Yerima, over a land issue in Abuja.

While speaking at a press conference organised for the commencement of activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 12, Badaru noted that the Armed Forces would not abandon any officer who carries out any lawful duties.

Source: Legit.ng