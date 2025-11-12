A Nigerian man who said he wrote NDA examinations with Naval Officer Yerima years ago has broken his silence

Photos of Naval Officer Yerima went viral on several social media platforms following his bold confrontation with Nyesom Wike

Nigerians have been commending the gallant soldier for standing his grounds during the recent incident that happened in Abuja

A Nigerian man has shared his experience with Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, whose recent confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, drew attention online.

The man recalled that he once sat for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examinations alongside the officer many years ago.

Man speaks about Naval Officer Yerima

Identified as @etinosere on the X app, the young man remembered the time he encountered Yerima years ago.

According to him, they had written the NDA examinations together, although he was not selected in the end.

He also confirmed the comment of an X user Mayor of Ako, who said the officer grew up in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

In his words:

"You really sabi am. As you call elelenwon we wrote nda exams together though I was not taken."

His post came amid the rising admiration for the naval officer after his composed but firm response to Wike during an encounter in Abuja.

Following the release of photos showing Yerima acting in uniform, many Nigerians took to various online platforms to applaud his courage and professionalism.

The officer, who appeared unshaken in the viral clips, quickly became a trending figure across the country, with citizens celebrating what they described as a rare display of discipline and confidence.

Reactions as Nigerians praise Yerima

Nigerians have been showering praise on the gallant officer.

@Numo ipre said:

"My crush but make e dey always wear cap."

@Edreesaliyu Malumfashi said:

"Tha army of nigerian yarimah insha allah allah you go help you."

@soliceee said:

“I will be talking policemen will be talking” Omoh the man go first regret why he joined police instead of army."

@Joe said:

"WIKE was pursuing me in a dream. I shouted YERIMA. Suddenly he disappeared."

@ONE DAY said:

"Anytime e reach to beat editor make una leave dinho for me."

@ÐØÄ_ÜŻÏÏ said:

"Police men for don experience different if na army officer dey there."

@Dammy 77 said:

"Next year I dey go buy army form straight, I can’t be talking and a police man will be talking."

@Lrd©️®️teddy said:

"This one you never edit that Tanzanian president sound you cooking something hard right."

@mayri reacted:

“You’re my junior you cannot even talk when I’m talking” Everywhere first blur."

@Dungri Contractor added:

"Civilians with when army deh talk."

Nigerian man speaks about Naval Officer Yerima

