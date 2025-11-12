A Nigerian barrister has reacted to the clash between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima

The lawyer cited sections of the 1999 Constitution and the Armed Forces Act that support the naval officer's action

Instead of questioning the presence of the naval officer and other military personnel at the site, the lawyer raised the real question people should be asking

A lawyer, Stella Justice, has countered those who argue that the Naval Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, was not supposed to be at the site where he had a face-off with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

In the naval officer's defence, Barrister Stella cited Section 217(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the Armed Forces Act, which legalised his involvement at the disputed land.

Lawyer draws attention to what people should ask

In a lengthy Facebook post, the lawyer reminded people that the naval officer stated that he was acting under an order not to allow Wike access to the building, noting that Yerima is absolved of any wrongdoing if that order came from the proper military command.

She maintained that people should not question the naval officer's involvement, but rather ask if the order he received was valid, lawful, and from the right authority.

Her Facebook post partly read:

"...A soldier cannot on his own jump into civil issues.

"But a soldier can act in a civil matter if there is a lawful directive from the proper authority.

"In this Abuja case, the soldier said he was acting under an order not to allow the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to demolish a particular building.

"If that order came through the proper military command and is lawful, the soldier is simply carrying out his constitutional and statutory duty of obeying command.

"The real question should not be:

“Why is a soldier involved?”

"The real question should be:

"Was the order he received lawful, valid, and from the right authority?

"Because in military law, the duty to obey lawful orders is not optional."

Lieutenant Yerima: Barrister's statement sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the barrister's post below:

Solomon Dogara Akut said:

"Under Section 217(2) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 7 & 8 of the Armed Forces Act, only the President as Commander in Chief has command authority over the Armed Forces. Ministers, including Defence, have administrative oversight, not operational control.

"The officer AM Yarima did a well done job."

Akote King said:

"The truth is always bitter Stella Justice do law still functional in Nigeria??"

Eze Ogonna Kingsley said:

"Thank you very much for this explanation what someone doesn't know is more than him or her , knowledge and wisdoms is not all about having bogos documents and files sometimes I wonder how some of your colleagues reason and gets their own facts ,thank God the officer is well coordinated if not by now the story would have been very sour by now, respect someone with arms no matter ur position bu***t doesn't know your position in govt or rank may God bless you Stella Justice."

Patrick Agbo said:

"A soldier is only answerable to his superiors, that's military law, not civil law. In the military, an order is an order, you can't disobey it. That order is what keeps the military going and progressive.

"Military no be Ministry."

Chuseh Gam said:

"The gallant soldier act bravely , under the directive of his superior officer and the order that has been assigned to him."

Protocol Breaker said:

"My Amiable and respected lawyer, God bless you bountifully. You really went to law school while others went to extra moral law school in ajegunle. My own is, if some lawyers are not been careful on this issue ### THE PEOPLE PARLIAMENT ( ATANDA) walahi talai hand go touch them. Why are some lawyers trying to spoil my joy by saying Lt. Yerima is unlawful. Make somebody warn Atanda for me oooo."

