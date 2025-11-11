Former SGF Babachir Lawal accused Tinubu ’ s administration of neglecting insecurity in Nigeria

Lawal said soldiers are dying due to poor equipment and a failed support system

He questioned NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s performance and praised Buhari’s security policies

Ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has led a scathing attack on the presidency led by President Bola Tinubu over its commitment to the deteriorating security state in the country.

Lawal: Tinubu’s government “not interested in fighting insecurity”

Babachir Lawal, former SGF, takes aim at Tinubu’s approach to tackling insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @babachirlawal

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Lawal alleged that the current government has failed to demonstrate the will to confront insecurity.

Tinubu’s method was contrasted with those of his immediate predecessors in the office of the presidency. These are President Goodluck Jonathan and President

“Previous regimes were better; they were more accommodative. They served Nigerians better in terms of equity, intention to fight corruption, and fairness and justice. Even in terms of insecurity, President Jonathan fought insecurity. President Buhari took over and fought insecurity; this present government is not interested in that,” Lawal said.

In his observations, he pointed out that before Tinubu took over the reins as President in May 2023, there had been relative peace in some areas within the North-East zone that includes his state, Adamawa.

“However,” he added, “two years into this administration, the security situation has worsened.”

Ex-SGF: “The system has failed our soldiers”

Lawal expressed deep frustration over the state of Nigeria’s armed forces, stating that soldiers continue to die on the frontlines due to poor equipment and lack of institutional support.

“I know there are soldiers out there; some are losing their lives; quite a lot are from my community who come back dead. Why are they losing their lives? Because the system that ought to be there to take care of them has failed,” he said.

He criticised the reported use of outdated weapons, saying that whatever was happening with the Ukrainian

"When you send a soldier to fight with outdated guns that can fire only 20 bullets and his opponent has one kilometer of bullets, you shoot one time; it jams.”

Lawal questions Ribadu’s performance as NSA

The former SGF also questioned the performance of National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, saying he has yet to see any tangible results from his office.

“I don’t see what work he is doing. If I see results of what they are doing, I will say it. It won’t hurt me,” Lawal remarked.

“Our time was better,” says Lawal

Babachir Lawal, ex-SGF, challenges the effectiveness of President Tinubu’s fight against insecurity. Photo credit: @babachirlawal/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Defending the Buhari administration, under which he served, Lawal claimed that the former government made better provisions for security forces.

“Our time was better, better arms were procured. We had the advantage that our own was a soldier. Our Head of State understood the issue and he did well. Perhaps he is not interested,” he added.

