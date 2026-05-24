Lady Who Tore Her Mattress Open to See What Was Inside Cries Out and Posts Video: "No Wonder"
- A lady who decided to cut open her mattress to see what was inside shared her shocking experience on social media
- According to the lady on TikTok, she had been having severe body pains before deciding to cut the mattress open
- The video sparked massive reactions, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts
A woman drew attention after posting footage of herself slitting open her mattress to examine its contents.
She explained that the decision followed a prolonged period of severe bodily discomfort which she could not account for.
Lady opens mattress to see what's inside
The interesting footage was shared on the TikTok app via her official TikTok account @Ms Gyan.
In the clip, she displayed what she uncovered once the mattress was opened and recalled the process that led her to take that step.
Viewers watched as she displayed materials hidden within the bedding, among them pieces of wood scattered throughout the interior.
She stated that she had endured persistent pain for some time and suspected that her sleeping surface might be responsible.
Her growing frustration prompted her to investigate directly rather than continue enduring the discomfort without understanding its cause.
She finally cut the mattress as her attempt to find answers after weeks of unexplained physical strain.
After the outer layer was cut, she pointed out several unexpected items inside.
The most striking discovery was fragments of wood lying loose within the structure, a finding she found alarming given the purpose of the item.
She linked her ongoing aches to the condition of the mattress, insinuating that the hidden materials could have contributed to her symptoms.
In her words:
"I decided to cut my mattress to see what's inside. No wonder my body hurts so bad."
Reactions as lady opens mattress
The post quickly circulated on TikTok and drew lots of responses from other users.
Many expressed shock at what was shown, while others recounted similar experiences with low-quality bedding or second-hand furniture.
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@the_mix_Gad said:
"Omo Mk we take go errr."
@EphyahTreasure said:
"I have the same thing, and I’m not surprise is made of wood, 9years since I bought this mattress and it’s still hard. My back pains me everyday. I always say my mattress is made of wood, sɛ na ɛyɛ ampa."
@REMY said:
"Is that plank cause the one I have at home the day I jump on it since then I’ve never recover from the headache anytime I remember the jump headache will come again."
@Esther commented:
"And please don't compare this mattress to the ones they are complaining am a worker at the company."
@WRiGHT_PIXEL_INC added:
"We were all sleeping on mats peaceful all of sudden you went for this."
See the post below:
Lady dragged for giving away mattress
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman came under heavy criticism for doing a giveaway with her mattress, which was over two years old.
For many netizens, it was not the gesture that irked them but the modalities she required interested beneficiaries to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.