Georgina Onuoha has reacted to a post made by Ned Nwoko about Regina Daniels and her brother

The politician reportedly stated that Regina must go to rehab due to her alleged substance abuse

In her response, Onuoha compared Ned Nwoko to some wealthy men in Nigeria, sending him to the gallows while calling him names

Georgina Onuoha, the Nollywood actress who relocated abroad many years ago, has shared her thoughts on Ned Nwoko’s comments about Regina Daniels and their ongoing marriage crisis.

The politician opened up on Sunday about his plans for his young actress wife. According to him, he wanted Regina to go to rehab for the sake of her mental health and that of their children.

In her response, Georgina accused him of marrying an underage girl and called his marriage to the young actress, who was pure at the time, diabolical.

She questioned whether Ned Nwoko wanted to flex his muscles by keeping Regina Daniels' brother in detention.

Georgina directed him to take a page from the playbooks of Nigerian business moguls like Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, who are nearly in the same league as him when it comes to wealth.

Georgina Onuoha blasts Ned Nwoko

Further commenting, the former actress stated that what Ned Nwoko was doing to Regina Daniels' family was beneath him as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She questioned his intentions regarding Regina Daniels’ rehab and asserted that no health professional could force anyone into treatment.

According to her, Ned Nwoko’s comments were suspicious, and she also criticized the police and judiciary for their involvement, claiming they had brought shame to the nation.

Georgian Onuoha drags Ned Nwoko further

Speaking more about Ned Nwoko, Georgina pointed out that no loving husband would condemn his wife and the mother of his children in the way that he did. She called on traditional rulers to step in and call Ned Nwoko to order.

Recall that just a few weeks ago, when Regina Daniels expressed her frustrations about her marriage, Georgina Onuoha also publicly criticized Ned Nwoko over the ongoing crisis.

What fans said about Georgina Onuoha's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@uniquevirginhaiir_02 stated:

"Thank you for speaking up my favorite, who is bold."

@im_character said:

"Grammatically eloquent."

@miss_ewurabenagh commented:

"My question is what is behind that thing said in his interview saying he only marry to a pure girl, there is more to that and all his wife he married them under age. This man is very heartless."

@applegul2 stated:

"That man is diabolical, I’m not sure Regina married him with her clear eyes Some of this men use juju to manipulate young pure girls into marrying them."

@iamyvonnejegede shared:

"Thank you for using your platform sis."

@nomsodinma shared:

"You said it all.If Regina refuses to go for rehab,it’s never an offence.She is an adult who has got capacity to accept or reject any form of of treatment, he should let her be."

